Bank of Canada Governor Poloz speech live stream – April 15

Following the Bank of Canada's decision to leave its policy rate unchanged at 0.25% as expected, Governor Stephen S. Poloz will be delivering his remarks on the policy outlook in a press conference at 1430 GMT.

In a widely expected decision, the Bank of Canada (BoC) on Wednesday announced that it left its policy rate unchanged at 0.25% at its April policy meeting. In its policy statement, the BoC reiterated that it stands ready to adjust the scale or duration of its programs if necessary.

