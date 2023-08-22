Baidu Earnings: BIDU rises 4% following 43% increase in adjusted earnings

- Baidu beat Wall Street consensus for the second quarter.
- BIDU stock jumped more than 4.5% on the news.
- Revenue rose 15% YoY at the Chinese search giant.
- Executives intimated their strong belief in utilizing new generative AI technology.
Baidu (BIDU) stock surged in Tuesday’s premarket following the Chinese search giant’s release of a major earnings beat for the quarter ending June 30. Despite trading sideways all year due to a faltering Chinese economy, Baidu was able to raise revenue 15% YoY and witnessed a 43% increase in adjusted earnings per average diluted share (EPADS).
Baidu stock has increased 4.5% to $130.50 at the time of writing, while NASDAQ 100 futures have gained 0.7%.
Baidu stock news
Baidu reported $3.11 in adjusted EPADS in the quarter, beating Wall Street consensus by $0.78. In the Chinese currency Renminbi (RMB), this meant a rise from 15.79 RMB to 22.55 RMB YoY. Sales of $4.7 billion beat the consensus estimate by $130 million.
“The improvement in profit and margins as well as strong cash generation were primarily driven by revenue acceleration and efficiency gain," said CFO Rong Luo.
Luo said that core adjusted operating profit grew by 27% YoY as Baidu’s adjusted operating margin expanded from 22% to 25% over that time period.
"Generative AI and large language models hold immense transformative power in numerous industries, presenting a significant market opportunity for us,” said co-founder and CEO Robin Li. “To stay ahead of the game, we keep upgrading our models to generate more creative responses, while improving training throughput and lowering inference costs. Our latest foundation model, ERNIE 3.5, has been well recognized by our cloud customers, AI developers and industry experts.”
In just the past month, it was reported that Baidu had ordered more than $1 billion worth of leading-edge AI chipsets from Nvidia (NVDA) for building its own generative AI systems, particularly ERNIE.
Baidu’s iQIYI on-demand video platform grew revenue 17% YoY as well. However, the platform’s average daily number of total subscribing members fell nearly 14% from the first quarter while still rising 13% from a year ago.
Baidu stock forecast
Baidu stock has fallen severely in August after it reached the $154 to $161 resistance zone – which has remained significant for more than a year – on July 31. Having drifted sideways for the better part of two years, BIDU stock is now trading well below both its 50 and 100-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs).
At 27, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is oversold, so this earnings rally should make a good entry point for bulls. The 100-day SMA sits near $136, and its 50-day counterpart is higher, close to $143. This means that despite sinking so swiftly in August, Baidu stock technically remains in a medium-term uptrend. Bulls will need to regain that 100-day SMA soon in order to keep it going.
Support levels come at $125 and $117, although the daily chart shows that BIDU traded below the $125 level on Monday.
BIDU daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats toward 1.0850 ahead of Fedspeak
EUR/USD lost its traction and declined toward 1.050 after rising above 1.0930 in the early European session on Tuesday. Despite the positive shift seen in risk sentiment, the US Dollar stays resilient against its rivals amid rising yields and weighs on the pair ahead of Fedspeak.
GBP/USD declines below 1.2750 as USD rebounds
GBP/USD rose to 1.2800 in the early European session on Tuesday but failed to preserve its bullish momentum. With the US Dollar finding demand ahead of Fedspeak, the pair declined below 1.2750 and turned negative on the day.
Gold returns below $1,900 as US yields rebound
Gold price came under renewed bearish pressure and dropped toward $1,890 after rising above $1,900 earlier in the day. Following a downward correction, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield turned positive on the day above 4.3% and weighed on XAU/USD.
Optimism price emerges as the quickest Ethereum L2 to recover as demand rises by 150%
Optimism price made its way back up rather quickly; however, it still has a long way to go before it can completely recover all its losses. Interestingly, the altcoin is finding support from its investors at a time when most of the other altcoins are losing the same.
BIDU stock rises 4% following 43% increase in adjusted earnings
Baidu (BIDU) stock surged in Tuesday’s premarket following the Chinese search giant’s release of a major earnings beat for the quarter ending June 30. Baidu stock has increased 4.5% to $130.50 at the time of writing, while NASDAQ 100 futures have gained 0.7%.