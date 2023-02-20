AUD/USD Price Analysis: Retreats towards 0.6800 support confluence

- AUD/USD fades bounce off 200-DMA, retreats from 50-DMA.
- Three-month-old ascending trend line adds strength to 0.6800 support.
- Bearish MACD signals, failure to cross 50-DMA keep sellers hopeful.
- 12-day-old resistance line adds to the upside filters, bears can aim for January’s low on breaking 0.6800.
AUD/USD takes offers to reverse the previous day’s corrective bounce off a six-week low, down 0.20% intraday near 0.6865 during early Monday. In doing so, the Aussie pair retreats from the 50-DMA amid bearish MACD signals.
While the quote’s failure to cross the short-term DMA join downbeat oscillators, a convergence of the 200-DMA and an upward-sloping support line appears a tough nut to crack for the AUD/USD bears around 0.6800.
Following that, a slump toward the previous monthly low surrounding 0.6685 seems imminent.
In a case where the AUD/USD price remains bearish past 0.6685, lows marked during the last December and late November, respectively near 0.6630 and 0.6585, will gain major attention.
Alternatively, the Aussie pair’s recovery beyond the 50-DMA hurdle surrounding 0.6890 isn’t an open invitation to the bulls as the 0.6900 round figure and a downward-sloping resistance line from February 02, close to 0.6965 at the latest could challenge the upside momentum.
Even if the AUD/USD price remains firmer past 0.6965, the previous weekly high of around 0.7030, will act as the last defense of the bears.
Overall, AUD/USD remains on the bear’s radar even if the 0.6800 key support challenges the short-term downside.
AUD/USD: Daily chart
Trend: Further downside expected
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6868
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.17
|Today daily open
|0.688
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6995
|Daily SMA50
|0.6888
|Daily SMA100
|0.6707
|Daily SMA200
|0.6806
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6884
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6812
|Previous Weekly High
|0.703
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6812
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7143
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6688
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6857
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6839
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6833
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6786
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.676
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6906
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6932
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6979
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
