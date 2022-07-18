- Bulls are attempting to get well-placed above the plotted trendline from 0.7070.
- A selling climax below 0.6700 is hinting a responsive buying action structure.
- The RSI (14) is striving to shift into the bullish range of 60.00-80.00.
The AUD/USD pair has witnessed a mild correction after displaying exhaustion signals while attempting to sustain above the crucial resistance of 0.6800. The asset has recorded an intraday high of 0.6820 after carry-forwarding the positive bias of Friday.
On a four-hour scale, the aussie bulls have driven the asset above the trendline placed June 16 high at 0.7070, adjoining June 28 high at 0.6965. A selling climax below 0.6700 last week has resulted in a responsive buying action.
AUD/USD has crossed the 20-and 50-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) at 0.6778 and 0.6790 respectively, which adds to the upside filters. It is worth noting that the 50-period EMA is still higher than the 20-EMA while the asset has crossed both firmly. This indicates a strong responsive buying action after a steep downside.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has attempted to cross 60.00 after oscillating in the 40.00-60.00 range. This has cleared that the aussie bulls need more strength to drive the asset higher.
A pullback move towards the 20-EMA at 0.6778 will allow more investors to participate in the ongoing rally. An occurrence of the same will send the major towards Monday’s high at 0.6819, followed by July 8 high at 0.6875.
On the flip side, the greenback bulls could take the charge if the asset drops below July 5 low at 0.6761 decisively. This will send the pair towards Tuesday’s low at 0.6710. A slippage below Tuesday’s low will drag the asset towards Thursday’s low at 0.6680.
AUD/USD four-hour chart
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6805
|Today Daily Change
|0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13
|Today daily open
|0.6796
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6855
|Daily SMA50
|0.6978
|Daily SMA100
|0.716
|Daily SMA200
|0.72
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6806
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6718
|Previous Weekly High
|0.69
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.668
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7283
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.685
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6772
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6752
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6741
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6685
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6653
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6829
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6862
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6917
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD battles 1.0100 amid US dollar pullback
EURUSD is battling 1.0100, struggling to sustain the recovery amid a broad US dollar retreat. Easing fears over aggressive Fed tightening and China's policy support lifts the overall market mood. All eyes remain on this week's ECB rate hike decision.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.1900 amid upbeat mood
GBP/USD is clinging to recovery gains at around 1.1900, capitalizing on the extended risk-on rally in global markets. The safe-haven US dollar retreats further from two-decade highs amid easing bets of a 100 bps July Fed rate hike. UK political drama will remain in play.
Gold Price rebounds towards $1,721-22 hurdle as Fed chatters weigh on USD
Gold Price remains on the front foot around the intraday high of $1,717 as it consolidates recent losses around the yearly low, while also snapping a two-day downtrend heading into Monday’s European session. The metal’s recent gains could be linked to the US dollar’s sustained weakness.
This singular reason could propel Cardano price by 35% and here's how to trade it
Cardano price has triggered a potentially bullish signal as it swept an important swing low. This move indicates that the next phase has begun, which will result in propelling ADA higher. Cardano price bounced off the $0.435 support level multiple times.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!