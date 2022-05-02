- The asset is approaching the demand zone in a range of 0.6970-0.7000 swiftly.
- Momentum oscillator RSI (14) has slipped below 30.00, which signals an oversold scenario.
- A bear cross of 20-and 50-EMAs adds to the downside filters.
The AUD/USD pair is scaling lower sharply after slipping below the previous week’s low at 0.7055. The asset has continued its two-day losing streak on Monday and is likely to test its yearly lows at 0.6967. The major has been trading lower continuously this month after failing to sustain above the round-level resistance of 0.7600 on April 5.
On the daily scale, the asset is approaching its crucial demand zone, which is placed in a narrow range of 0.6966-0.7000. A bear cross of 20- and 50-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) at 0.7340 is advocating more weakness in the counter going forward.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has registered a fresh low at 27.27, which adds to the downside filters. The momentum oscillator RSI (14) is not showing any sign of divergence but a pullback based on an oversold situation cannot be ruled out.
Investors should keep an eye on a pullback towards the 10-EMA at 0.7182, which will provide a selling opportunity to the market participants. This will activate responsive sellers, which may drag the asset towards the previous week’s low at 0.7055, followed by the lower boundary of the demand zone at 0.6966.
On the flip side, aussie bulls may regain strength if the asset oversteps February 10 high at 0.7250, which will send the asset towards the January high at 0.7315. A beach of the latter will drive the asset towards the round level resistance at 0.7400.
AUD/USD daily chart
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7045
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.23
|Today daily open
|0.7061
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7355
|Daily SMA50
|0.7351
|Daily SMA100
|0.7262
|Daily SMA200
|0.7288
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.718
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7058
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7257
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7054
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7662
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7054
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7105
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7133
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.702
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6978
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6898
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7142
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7222
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7264
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
