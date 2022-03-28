- AUD/USD remains mildly bid around five-month high, sidelined of late.
- Three-day-old ascending trend line adds to the immediate downside filters ahead of the key HMAs.
- Two-week-long resistance line, October 2021 peak restricts short-term advances.
- Firmer RSI, successful trading above key technical indicators keep buyers hopeful.
AUD/USD bounces off 50-HMA to defend buyers above the 0.7500 threshold during Monday’s Asian session. That said, the Aussie pair prints mild gains around 0.7520 by the press time.
In addition to the rebound from the 50-HMA, firmer RSI conditions and an upward sloping support line from the last Wednesday also keeps AUD/USD buyers hopeful.
However, an upward sloping resistance line from March 10 and October 2021 high, respectively around 0.7545 and 0.7560 appear tough nuts to crack for the pair buyers.
In a case where AUD/USD rises past 0.7560, the run-up towards the 0.7600 and late June 2021 swing high near 0.7620 will be in focus.
Alternatively, 50-HMA and the aforementioned support line, respectively around 0.7505 and 0.7500, restricts the short-term downside of the pair. Also acting as immediate support is the 100-HMA level of 0.7480.
It should be noted, though, that a clear break of the 100-HMA will make the pair vulnerable to decline towards the 200-HMA level surrounding 0.7410.
AUD/USD: Hourly chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7519
|Today Daily Change
|0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05%
|Today daily open
|0.7515
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7347
|Daily SMA50
|0.7231
|Daily SMA100
|0.7219
|Daily SMA200
|0.73
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7537
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7494
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7537
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7372
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7286
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7032
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7521
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7511
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7494
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7473
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7451
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7536
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7558
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7579
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
