AUD/USD Price Analysis: Corrective pullback eyes 0.7220 immediate hurdle

- AUD/USD bounces off five-week low, edging higher of late.
- Multiple resistances, downbeat Momentum line challenge bull’s entry.
- Sellers may aim for yearly low unless crossing 0.7300.
AUD/USD keeps the early Asian rebound from a multi-day low around 0.7200 heading into Thursday’s European session.
Even so, a monthly horizontal area, previous support around 0.7220, challenges the quote’s immediate recovery moves.
Following that the support-turned-resistance line from August 20 will join 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of late August to early September upside, near 0.7250, could test the AUD/USD buyers.
It’s worth noting that the bulls may remain unconvinced below the 0.7300 threshold, comprising 100 and 200-SMA, as well as a descending resistance line from September 07.
Alternatively, pullback moves may aim for the recent low close to 0.7170 as the intraday target ahead of the yearly bottom surrounding 0.7105.
In a case where the AUD/USD bears keep the reins past 0.7105, the 0.7100 round figure and November 2020 lows near 0.6990 will be in focus.
AUD/USD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional impotant levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7201
|Today Daily Change
|0.0027
|Today Daily Change %
|0.38%
|Today daily open
|0.7174
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7318
|Daily SMA50
|0.732
|Daily SMA100
|0.7465
|Daily SMA200
|0.7592
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7265
|Previous Daily Low
|0.717
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7317
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7219
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7427
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7106
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7206
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7229
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7141
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7107
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7045
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7236
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7298
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7332
