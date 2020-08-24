AUD/USD Price Analysis: Buyers keep lurking around 21-day EMA

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • AUD/USD probes intraday high while keeping the bounce off short-term key EMA.
  • Normal RSI conditions favor gradual upside, a 10-week-old support line adds to the downside barriers.
  • 0.7200 offers immediate resistances, bumpy road for the bulls.

AUD/USD takes the bids near 0.7175, intraday high of 0.7178, amid the initial Monday’s trading. The aussie pair remains beyond 21-day EMA ever since it crossed the key EMA in early April.

The pair’s latest recovery gains support from normal RSI conditions and an ascending trend line from mid-June to keep the buyers hopeful. However, multiple upside barriers challenge the bulls.

Among them, the 0.7200 threshold becomes the first one to question the pair’s immediate upside, a break of which will highlight August 07 top near 0.7240/45.

During the quote’s rise past-0.7245, the monthly high, also the highest since January 2019, near 0.7280, followed by the previous year’s peak of 0.7296 will be in the spotlight.

On the contrary, the pair’s declines below 21-day EMA level of 0.7153 will have to break the short-term support line, at 0.7115 now, to challenge the monthly bottom surrounding 0.7075.

AUDUSD daily chart

Trend: Bullish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.7174
Today Daily Change 14 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.20%
Today daily open 0.716
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7173
Daily SMA50 0.7041
Daily SMA100 0.6789
Daily SMA200 0.6721
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7216
Previous Daily Low 0.7138
Previous Weekly High 0.7277
Previous Weekly Low 0.7134
Previous Monthly High 0.7228
Previous Monthly Low 0.6876
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7168
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7186
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7127
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7094
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7049
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7205
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7249
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7282

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD hovering above 1.18 amid better market mood

EUR/USD hovering above 1.18 amid better market mood

EUR/USD is moving higher, attempting recovery amid a better market mood. Hopes for a coronavirus cure and vaccine are battling the virus resurgence in Europe. Investors await Fed Chair Powell's Jackson Hole speech.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD struggles around 1.31 amid Brexit concerns, furlough scheme uncertainty

GBP/USD struggles around 1.31 amid Brexit concerns, furlough scheme uncertainty

GBP/USD is trading around 1.31, stable. as markets await developments on the critical job furlough scheme. Another inconclusive round of Brexit talks is weighing on the pound. 

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD edges higher to $1950 area amid a weaker USD

XAU/USD edges higher to $1950 area amid a weaker USD

Gold is moving up to around $1,950, buoyed by a better market mood that is weighing on the safe-haven dollar. The Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole Symposium is awaited.

Gold News

Bitcoin keeps a winning card on hand

Bitcoin keeps a winning card on hand

Bitcoin's chart leaves the door open to reaching new relative highs. Ethereum is still in a downward spiral and is losing market share to Bitcoin. Extreme market optimism remains a risk as a correction may come.

Read more

WTI: Mildly bid above $42.00 in Asia even as bounce off 200-bar SMA fades

WTI: Mildly bid above $42.00 in Asia even as bounce off 200-bar SMA fades

WTI stays pressured following its U-turn from $42.76. Bearish MACD, normal RSI conditions and multiple resistances challenge the bulls. Key Fibonacci retracement levels add to the downside support past-200-bar SMA.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures