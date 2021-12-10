AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls need 0.7190 breakout to retake controls

- AUD/USD remains sidelined after stepping back from two-week top.
- 10-DMA restricts immediate declines, 10-week-old horizontal area challenges buyers.
- Bullish MACD, RSI rebound from oversold territory favor upside momentum.
AUD/USD remains indifferent as global markets brace for all-important US inflation data during early Friday.
In doing so, the risk barometer pair seesaws between short-term key technical levels amid recently bullish bias, as portrayed by upbeat MACD signals and the firmer RSI line.
A clear upside break of 10-DMA and descending trend line from early November keep AUD/USD buyers hopeful. However, fresh buying seems to wait for a new weekly high, while also crossing the 21-DMA level surrounding 0.7190.
Following that, AUD/USD prices could aim for 0.7230 and early November’s swing low near 0.7275-80 but a convergence of the 100-DMA and 50-DMA around 0.7315-20 will be a strong resistance to watch afterward.
Meanwhile, pullback moves remain elusive beyond the 10-DMA level of 0.7105 and the previous resistance line near 0.7090, a break of which will open the door for 0.7045 and the 0.7000 support levels.
It’s worth noting that the AUD/USD pair’s weakness past 0.7000 will be challenged by the 0.7000-6990 key support zone, including lows marked during November 2020 and so far during December 2021.
AUD/USD: Daily chart
Trend: Further recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7147
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04%
|Today daily open
|0.715
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7183
|Daily SMA50
|0.7317
|Daily SMA100
|0.7317
|Daily SMA200
|0.7486
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7188
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7134
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7174
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6993
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7537
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7063
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7155
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7168
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7127
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7104
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7073
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.718
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7211
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7234
