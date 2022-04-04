Meanwhile, the daily chart shows that the price is running into a wall of daily resistance, so should the bulls be unable to break and close above 0.7560, then the focus will remain on the downside with 0.7400 the figure exposed as it comes near to the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level.

The W-formation is a reversion pattern and the price would be expected to revert to restest the neckline of the formation. In this case, the neckline is aligned with the 50% mean reversion level near 0.7260.

AUD/USD has moved higher in New York trade as US equities rally. From a technical standpoint, the price is breaking into fresh cycle highs but until the October 2021 highs are well and truly cleared, the resistance could keep the bulls contained and the monthly W-formation should be noted.

