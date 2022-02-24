AUD/USD Price Analysis: Bears approach 0.7200 by snapping three-day winning streak

- AUD/USD remains on the back foot around intraday bottom, marking the first negative day in four.
- Bearish MACD signals on 4H join failures to cross 100-DMA and descending trend line from November to favor sellers.
- 200-DMA adds to the upside filters, rising wedge confirmation will propel bearish impulsive.
AUD/USD stands on the slippery ground near 0.7205 as it snaps the previous three-day uptrend, down 0.35% intraday, during Thursday’s Asian session.
In doing so, the Aussie pair justifies the previous day’s failure to provide a daily closing beyond the 100-DMA and a 14-week-old descending trend line.
AUD/USD: Daily chart
However, the previous resistance line from late October, close to 0.7180 may restrict the quote’s immediate declines. Also acting as a downside filter is an upward sloping trend line from January 28, near 0.7170 by the press time.
It’s worth noting that a clear break of 0.7170 will need validation from 200-SMA on the four-hour (4H) chart to back the rising wedge bearish chart pattern, which in turn will direct AUD/USD sellers towards the early 2022 bottom surrounding 0.6965.
AUD/USD: Four-hour chart
Alternatively, the 100-DMA and a two-week-long resistance line, respectively around 0.7240 and 0.7275, guard the pair’s immediate upside.
Following that, the upper line of the stated wedge formation and the 200-DMA on a daily chart, close to 0.7300 and 0.7340 in that order, will be crucial to watch for AUD/USD bulls.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7203
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0027
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.37%
|Today daily open
|0.723
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.714
|Daily SMA50
|0.7178
|Daily SMA100
|0.7242
|Daily SMA200
|0.7341
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7285
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7216
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7229
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7086
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7315
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6966
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7259
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7243
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7203
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7175
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7134
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7271
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7312
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.734
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
