AUD/USD Price Analysis: At make or break around 0.7490, near rising channel surface

- Aussie bulls are hovering around the rising channel surface.
- The RSI (14) has displayed a loud move that indicates significant control of the bulls.
- The 100 and 200-period EMAs are scaling higher, which signals more gains ahead.
The AUD/USD pair has extended its gains after overstepping the last week’s high of 0.7418 on Tuesday. In the Tokyo session, the asset is performing lackluster, hovering around Tuesday’s high at 0.7477. The pair has been performing stronger after hitting a low of 0.7165 last week.
On a four-hour scale, AUD/USD is trading in a wider-than-normal rising channel in which the upper end is placed from January 13 high at 0.7315 while the lower end is marked from January 28 low at 0.6967. Generally, a rising channel indicates back and forth moves along with a positive bias. Every pullback towards the lower end of the rising channel originates as a buying event for the market participants.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has entered into the bullish area of 60.00-80.00, which signals the continuation of a firmer rally ahead. The oscillator is not indicating any sign of divergence and overbought. It is worth noting that the oscillator has shown a loud move (entered into a bullish range from the bearish range of 20.00-40.00 without any pullback). Usually, these louder moves indicate significant control of the bulls on the asset.
The 100 and 200-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) at 0.7358 and 0.7273 respectively are scaling higher, pointing more upside ahead.
For further upside, bulls need to violate the upper end of the rising channel and breach the 1 November 2021 low at 0.7485 on the upside, which will send the pair to 29 October 2021 high at 0.7556, followed by round level resistance at 0.7600.
Should the asset slip below Monday’s low at 0.7373, aussie bulls may witness significant offers, which will drag the pair near round level support and the 20-period EMA at 0.7300 and 0.7273 respectively.
AUD/USD four-hour chart
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7463
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08
|Today daily open
|0.7469
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7302
|Daily SMA50
|0.7216
|Daily SMA100
|0.7216
|Daily SMA200
|0.73
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7473
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7375
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7419
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7165
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7286
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7032
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7436
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7412
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7405
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7341
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7307
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7503
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7537
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7601
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD rebounds from 0.7450 amid better mood, weaker US dollar
AUD/USD is rebounding towards 0.7500, having found strong support at 0.7450. The aussie is benefiting from the risk-on trading in the Asian equities, which weighs on the safe-haven US dollar. China's covid lockdowns, Ukraine woes and Fed's hawkishness could limit the upside. Powell eyed.
USD/JPY sits in bullish territory near 121 the figure
USD/JPY hangs in the 121 area and at fresh highs. The pair has made a fresh high since January 2016 on growing expectations that the Fed will deliver a sharp response to the inflationary problem.
Gold renews intraday high past $1,900 as USD ignores strong yields
Gold (XAU/USD) pares early Asian session losses to renew daily high around $1,923 as buyers cheer softer USD. The greenback began Wednesday’s trading on a front foot to consolidate the previous day’s losses amid a three-year high of the benchmark US Treasury yields.
XLM price and what’s next for Stellar bulls after a 25% rally
XLM price has breached through a declining trend line, indicating the start of a new uptrend. A 26% move toward the next crucial hurdle at $0.254 seems likely for Stellar. A daily candlestick close below $0.167 will create a lower low and invalidate the bullish thesis.
Nio Inc resumes the rally ahead of earnings on March 24
Shares of Chinese Electric Vehicle (EV) maker NIO regained bullish momentum and jumped to fresh three-week highs in anticipation of Thursday's earnings report. Nio announces it is not planning to raise its vehicle prices.