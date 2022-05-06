- AUD/USD renews intraday low as RBA MPS sharply raises inflation projections.
- RBA MPS revised down growth forecasts and expects 1.75% cash rate in 2022.
- Market sentiment sours after BOE propelled fears for inflation, growth, which in turn renewed USD buying amid firmer yields.
- US jobs report will be closely watched as Fed’s Powell rejected 75 bps.
AUD/USD takes offers to refresh intraday low around 0.7090 as the RBA MPS magnifies inflation woes during Friday’s Asian session. In doing so, the Aussie pair extends the previous day’s losses, the biggest since February 2021, as sour sentiment also exerts downside pressure on the risk barometer pair.
Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) quarterly Monetary Policy Statement (MPS) justifies the Aussie central bank’s latest rate hike by significantly revising up inflation forecasts. The MPS also expects a 1.75% cash rate in December 2022, versus the latest print of 0.35%.
Read: RBA SMoP: Drastically revised up forecasts for inflation, AUD/USD dips below 0.7100
Other than the RBA’s MPS, the risk-aversion wave and the US dollar’s recovery also weigh on the AUD/USD prices.
The downbeat mood could be linked to the worsening inflation fears and concerns that the global growth will stall due to the surging prices, signaled by the Bank of England (BOE) the previous day. On the same line could be the Western sanctions on Russia due to its invasion of Ukraine, recently softer data from China and covid woes in the dragon nation.
It’s worth noting that the global woes and troubles in China, Australia’s key customer joins the US-China tensions to add to the risk-off catalysts and weigh on the Aussie prices.
While portraying the mood, the S&P 500 Futures drop 0.33% whereas the US 10-year Treasury yields rose one basis point (bps) to 3.08% at the latest.
Moving on, AUD/USD traders will pay attention to the risk catalysts and the yields for short-term directions ahead of the US jobs report for April. Market consensus favors the headline US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) to ease to 391K from 431K whereas the Unemployment Rate may also decline to 3.5% from 3.6%.
Also read: US April Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Analyzing gold's reaction to NFP surprises
Technical analysis
AUD/USD stays on the way to a weekly low surrounding 0.7030 unless crossing the 100-DMA level of 0.7261.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7092
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0020
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.28%
|Today daily open
|0.7112
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7275
|Daily SMA50
|0.7345
|Daily SMA100
|0.7261
|Daily SMA200
|0.7283
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7267
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7076
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7257
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7054
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7662
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7054
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7149
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7194
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7037
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6961
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6846
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7227
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7342
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7418
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD drops below 0.7100 as USD rebound eclipses RBA Monetary Policy Statement
AUD/USD is dropping back below 0.7100 following the release of the RBA's Monetary Policy Statement. The RBA statement sharply revises the inflation forecasts. But a renewed upside in the US dollar is weighing on the aussie's ahead of the critical NFP.
EUR/USD: 20-EMA rejection seems lucrative for greenback bulls, 1.0360 eyed
The EUR/USD pair has slipped lower after struggling to sustain above the round level resistance of 1.0540. The asset witnessed a sheer downside after sensing rejection from its crucial barricade at 1.0643 on Thursday.
Gold: Focus is back on $1,850 and $1,835 for the bears
Gold Price is licking its wounds after failing another attempt to find a foothold above the $1,900 mark. The less hawkish Fed-led dollar sell-off turned out to be temporary, as recession fears hit the market after the BOE’s warning and triggered massive risk-off flows into the safe-haven greenback.
Bitcoin price is positioned for a crash below $30,000
Bitcoin price is threatening new 2022 lows as it closes in on a nearly 10% daily loss. Bitcoin price hammered lower with stocks and other risk-on markets. After a major rally yesterday, all of those gains have been eliminated. Bears may
US April Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Analyzing gold's reaction to NFP surprises Premium
Historically, how impactful has the US jobs report been on gold’s valuation? In this article, we present results from a study in which we analyzed the XAU/USD pair's reaction to the previous 21 NFP prints*.