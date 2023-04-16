AUD/USD bulls pressured at key trendline support

- AUD/USD bears test trendline support that guards against a break to test 0.6500 as illustrated above.
- Fed sentiment and RBA in focus as the driver.
AUD/USD fell from resistance by some 1% on Friday with the US Dollar moving up from a one-year low as measured by the DXY index as traders derisked on inflation concerns. AUD/USD dropped between a high of 0.6805 and a low of 0.6695.
It's a mixed bag of sentiment out there with US data disappointing yet hawks and US Dollar bulls finding elements from within to support a hawkish narrative surrounding the Federal Reserve. Fed´s Governor Christopher Waller said on Friday that despite a year of aggressive rate increases, US central bankers "haven't made much progress" in returning inflation to their 2% target and need to move rates higher still.
Additionally, March Retail Sales components were not as weak as some economists had feared. Core retail sales, which correspond most closely with the consumer spending component of gross domestic product, slipped 0.3% last month. However, despite March's fall, the gains in January and February put consumer spending firmly on track to accelerate in the first quarter. This led to the greenback bouncing back to life with the DXY adding 0.57% on the day at 101.53, after falling to 100.78, the lowest since last April.
Other Fed officials also crossed the wires with Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic saying one more quarter-percentage-point interest rate hike can allow the Fed to end its tightening cycle while Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee said that a US recession is certainly feasible. Consequently, Fed funds futures traders are pricing in an 81% probability that the Fed will hike by an additional 25 basis points at its May 2-3 meeting.
Meanwhile and domestically, traders will look to the Reserve Bank of Australia´s minutes. Analysts at TD Securities noted that in recent speeches, governor Phillip Lowe and deputy governor Michele Bullock made it clear that the RBA wanted to pause to assess the impact of the rapid rate hikes and the economic outlook. ´´Thus, we expect the Minutes to follow closely to their speeches and don't expect any surprises. Again, the Minutes will emphasize the "long and variable lags" of monetary policy and the uncertainty from the mortgage roll-off.´´
Analysts at ANZ Bank explained that resilience and green shoots were the themes of this week’s data prints across the labour market, business conditions and housing. ´´We see risks to inflation as tilted up and, in our CPI preview, forecast trimmed mean, non-tradables and services inflation will all annualise above 6% in Q1. But we don’t think this will be enough for the RBA to move in May.´´
AUD/USD technical analysis
The bears have moved in on trendline support that guards against a break to test 0.6500 as illustrated above.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD battles 0.6700 as US Dollar clings to recovery gains
AUD/USD is holding lower ground near 0.6700, kicking off a new week on a sluggish note on Monday. US Dollar and risk sentiment stay positive even though mixed US consumer data and Fedspeak fade Fed rate cut bets. Focus shifts to RBA Minutes and key China data.
EUR/USD extends pullback from one-year high toward 1.0950
EUR/USD remains pressured toward 1.0950, extending Friday’s U-turn from a one-year high early Monday. The US Dollar sticks to its recovery mode at the start of the week despite a better market mood and sluggish US Treasury bond yields. ECBspeak eyed.
Gold struggles above $2,000 as more rate hikes from Fed seem inevitable
Gold price is looking vulnerable above the psychological resistance of $2,000.00 in the Asian session. The precious metal has shown a recovery move after printing a four-day low of $1,992.50.
Bitcoin traders in ‘disbullief’ as analyst predicts $30K BTC retest
The Bitcoin had finished the Wall Street trading week on a less volatile note, along with fairly flat United States equities. With the 10-month highs of $31,035 remaining in force, traders and analysts considered the options for how BTC price action could play out next.
Will the Dollar go lower?
Sentiment towards the US economy has been shaky in the past month, as the banking crisis has developed. This gives credence to the long-held belief that the Fed will need to make a dovish pivot, especially as CPI falls further than expected.