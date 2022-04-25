- The Australian dollar falls some 0.92% on Monday amidst a dismal market mood.
- China’s coronavirus outbreak and the US central bank’s aggressive hawkish tilt spurred a flight to safe-haven assets.
- AUD/USD Price Forecast: The break of the 200-DMA opened the door for further AUD/USD weakness.
On Monday, the AUD/USD fell sharply in the middle of a dampened market mood trading day in the financial markets, courtesy of China’s coronavirus outbreak which has spread to some districts of Beijing, threatening to slow down the world’s second-largest economy, and fears of a Federal Reserve aggressive tightening. At 0.7179, the AUD/USD is down and about to record losses of 0.94%.
China’s coronavirus spread to Beijing might slow its economy, commodities fall
The market sentiment, as previously mentioned, keeps global equities under pressure, except for the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite, up 0.42%. Also, commodities keep heading south amid China’s growing concerns, as shown by oil, precious and base metals, which record losses. That also weighed on the pair, as the Australian economy heavily depends on China. Furthermore, Iron ore prices recorded losses of 12%, a headwind for the AUD/USD.
In the meantime, the greenback remains underpinned by increasing bets that the Federal Reserve would hike rates by 50-bps, as shown by Short Term Interest Rates (STIRs), fully pricing in a 0.50% increase. The reflection of the aforementioned is the US Dollar Index, edging up 0.57%, sitting at 101.698.
Data-wise, the Australian and US economic docket would have some tier 1 data to release. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for Q1 will be revealed in Australia. Across the pond, the US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for Q1 is expected to show some growth, but at a much slower pace than last year.
AUD/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The AUD/USD broke several daily moving averages (DMAs) on its sharp fall, including the “trendsetter” 200-DMA lying at 0.7291, which denotes bullish/bearishness on an asset, depending on the location of the price. Worth noting that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) accelerated its downward trend, but at 33.05, it still has some room to spare in the case of further AUD/USD weakness.
Therefore, the AUD/USD first support would be the March 15 cycle low at 0.7165. A breach of the latter would expose the April 25 daily low at 0.7134, followed by the February 24 daily low at 0.7095.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7179
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0069
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.95
|Today daily open
|0.7247
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.745
|Daily SMA50
|0.7357
|Daily SMA100
|0.7263
|Daily SMA200
|0.7294
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7387
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7234
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7459
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7234
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7541
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7165
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7292
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7328
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7192
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7136
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7038
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7345
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7443
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7498
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tests 1.0700 as dollar capitalizes on safe-haven flows
EUR/USD has lost its traction after having recovered toward 1.0750 on upbeat German IFO data in the European morning. Safe-haven flows continue to dominate the financial markets with Wall Street's main indexes trading deep in negative territory and the greenback continues to gather strength, dragging the pair toward 1.0700.
GBP/USD holds above 1.2700 after meager recovery attempt
GBP/USD has managed to erase a small portion of its daily losses after having dropped to its lowest level since September 2020 near 1.2700. The pair, however, remains under bearish pressure as the dollar preserves its strength with Wall Street's main indexes trading deep in the red.
XAUUSD beaten down by growth-related fears
Gold is technically bearish and near a critical static support level. Sustained demand for the American currency has pushed the gold price to a fresh multi-week low of $1,891.29 a troy ounce.
Cryptos hang by a thread as bulls disappear
Bitcoin price has slid below a crucial support level slowly indicating that the sellers are overwhelming the buyers into a slow death. Ethereum, Ripple and altcoins could see a similar bearish fate.
NVDA stock suffers again as Netflix hits tech
It's fair to say 2022 has not been a good one for investors in semi conductor stocks. After a surging year in 2021 investors would have been hoping the strong momentum was set to continue into 2022.