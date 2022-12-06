- AUD/USD dropped to test a key technical area on the daily chart.
- AUD/USD bears eye a test below the trendline and a move below 0.6640/50 could be significant.
AUD/USD was under pressure and down by some 0.14% into the close on Wall Street following the prior day's Reserve Bank of Australia, RBA, meeting within a risk-off environment in financial markets.
The RBA delivered a 25bps hike as expected but stopped short of signalling a pause as some forecasters were anticipating. The RBA said it was not on a preset course to tighten policy but said inflation was still high. The Bank reaffirmed its tightening bias, noting a further increase in inflation and wages. Meanwhile, today’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data for Australia is expected to show growth of 0.7% QoQ with annual GDP growth expected to increase to 6.3%.
As for the greenback, it was nearly unchanged on Tuesday after strong gains the day before, in a risk-off environment. Data this week showed that the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said its Non-Manufacturing PMI rose to 56.5 last month from 54.4 in October, indicating that the services sector, which accounts for more than two-thirds of US economic activity, remained resilient in the face of rising interest rates.
This data combined with Friday's surprisingly strong Nonfarm Payrolls and wage growth data in November as well as news that consumer spending had accelerated in October raised optimism that a recession could be avoided in 2023. Consequently, traders currently expect a half-point hike from the Fed next week and they expect a terminal rate of just above 5% in May.
AUD/USD technical analysis
As per the prior analysis, AUD/USD Price Analysis: Eyes are on critical daily dynamic support, where a 50% mean reversion area was eyed in the lower quarter of the 0.6700s, bears have moved in as follows:
Prior analysis:
AUD/USD update
Should the supporting trendline be broken now, a move below 0.6640/50 could be a significant bearish development ahead of the critical remaining calendar events for the year.
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6689
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|0.6691
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6688
|Daily SMA50
|0.6504
|Daily SMA100
|0.6687
|Daily SMA200
|0.6921
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6851
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6687
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6845
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.664
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6801
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6272
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.675
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6788
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6635
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.658
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6472
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6799
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6907
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6962
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
