- AUD/NZD holds onto the previous day’s bullish bias after New Zealand foreign trade numbers for July.
- Trade deficit widened on YoY but eased on MoM, Imports-Exports rose during July.
- Convergence of 100-SMA, three-week-old resistance line challenge bulls.
AUD/NZD bulls attack a short-term key hurdle surrounding 1.1070 on New Zealand’s mixed trade numbers for July, published early Friday. With this, the pair extends the previous day’s recovery moves amid a sluggish Asian session.
New Zealand Trade Balance dropped to $-11.64B YoY versus $-10.94B prior while improving on MoM to $-1092M from $-1102M previous readings. Further, Imports grew to $7.77B from $7.38B whereas Exports rose to $6.68B compared to $6.27B prior.
Technically, the pair pokes the convergence of the 100-SMA and a downward sloping resistance line from late July.
Given the recent highlight low on the RSI (14) backing the higher low on AUD/NZD prices, the quote is likely to remain firmer.
However, the weekly top surrounding 1.1085 acts as an extra upside filter for the pair buyers to watch before taking control. Following that, a run-up towards the monthly high near 1.1135 can’t be ruled out.
Alternatively, 61.8% and 78.6% Fibonacci retracement of June-July upside, respectively around 1.1040 and 1.10000, could challenge the AUD/NZD bears.
AUD/NZD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1066
|Today Daily Change
|0.0062
|Today Daily Change %
|0.56%
|Today daily open
|1.1004
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1084
|Daily SMA50
|1.1059
|Daily SMA100
|1.1015
|Daily SMA200
|1.0822
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1108
|Previous Daily Low
|1.098
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1159
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0995
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1246
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0936
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1029
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1059
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0954
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0904
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0827
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1081
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1158
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1209
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD bears attack 0.6900 support as hawkish Fed policymakers favor DXY
AUD/USD remains depressed at around 0.6910 during Friday’s initial Asian session, after refreshing a fortnight low during the four-day downtrend. The Aussie pair’s latest weakness could be linked to the broad US dollar strength, as well as downbeat catalysts surrounding Australia and China, due to strong Aussie-China trade ties.
EUR/USD clings to one-month low under 1.0100 on recession fears, hawkish Fedspeak
EUR/USD dribbles around 1.0090 during the sluggish Asian session on Friday, after crashing to refresh monthly low the previous day. The major currency pair recently bear the burden of a firmer US dollar, as well as grim economic concerns at home.
Gold pokes $1,750 inside falling wedge, Fedspeak, recession eyed
Gold price licks its wounds around a fortnight low near $1,760, flashed the previous day, as traders seek fresh clues inside a bullish chart pattern during Friday’s initial Asian session. The precious metal dropped during the last four consecutive days amid the broad US dollar strength.
Is the Zilliqa price prepping for a monstrous 50% decline?
Zilliqa price could be due for a serious liquidation. Key levels have been identified. ZiIliqa price merits considerable concern as the ERC-20 token has failed to hold support at both the 8- and 21-day simple moving averages.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!