  • AUD/NZD takes offers to refresh monthly low after RBNZ’s 50 bps rate lift.
  • Clear break of 100-DMA, ascending trend line from late May favor sellers.
  • Bulls need validation from a fortnight-long resistance line to retake control.

AUD/NZD stands on slippery ground after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) announced 50 basis points (bps) rate hike during Wednesday’s Asian session. That said, the cross-currency pair takes offers to refresh the monthly low near 1.09888 by the press time.

The RBNZ matched expectations of a 50 bps rate hike, to 3.0%, but optimism from the quarterly Monetary Policy Statement seemed to have favored the AUD/NZD bears afterward.

Also read:

In addition to the RBNZ-led moves, the quote’s latest weakness could also be linked to the clear downside break of 1.1000 support confluence, now resistance, which comprises the 100-DMA and an upward sloping trend line from late May.

With this, the AUD/NZD price becomes vulnerable to testing May’s low around 1.0920. However, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of March-August upside, near 1.0965, could offer immediate direction to the quote.

Meanwhile, recovery remains elusive until successfully trading beyond the 1.1000 mark. Even so, the downward sloping resistance line from late July, at 1.1080 by the press time, could challenge the AUD/NZD bulls.

In a case where the pair prices remain firmer past 1.1080, the odds of witnessing a run-up towards the monthly high surrounding 1.1180 can’t be ruled out.

AUD/NZD: Daily chart

Trend: Further weakness expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.0998
Today Daily Change -0.0067
Today Daily Change % -0.61%
Today daily open 1.1065
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1085
Daily SMA50 1.1062
Daily SMA100 1.1013
Daily SMA200 1.0819
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1083
Previous Daily Low 1.1015
Previous Weekly High 1.1159
Previous Weekly Low 1.0995
Previous Monthly High 1.1246
Previous Monthly Low 1.0936
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1057
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1041
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1026
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0986
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0957
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1094
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1123
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1163

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

