- The Australian dollar extends its gains vs. the Japanese yen, up some 2.21%.
- An upbeat market mood keeps risk-sensitive currencies up while safe-haven peers fall.
- AUD/JPY Price Forecast: Upwards, though might be headed to a correction before resuming upwards.
The AUD/JPY risk barometer in the FX space rallies for the second straight day in the week and reached a four-year-high at 87.58 before retreating under 87.50 amid an upbeat market mood. At 87.49, the AUD/JPY reflects the abovementioned, after the US central bank paved the way for higher borrowing costs.
On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve hiked rates for the first time in three years, increasing the benchmark rate by 25 bps, and trimmed its economic growth projections for the remainder of the year, 2023 and 2024. Furthermore, policymakers expect inflation to peak around 4.1%, to decrease near the bank’s target at 2.3% by the end of 2024.
Equities reacted negatively, selling-off. However, it erased those losses and remained trading with gains, while in the FX space, the greenback was buoyant vs. safe-haven peers, while risk-sensitive currencies like the AUD and the NZD rose.
Australia’s strong jobs report boosts the AUD
Earlier In the Asian session, the Australian economic docket featured a strong jobs report for February. The economy added 77.4K jobs, smashing the 37K foreseen by analysts, while the unemployment rate fell to 4%.
Analysts at Rabo bank expressed that “the release of stronger than expected February Australian labour data would appear to tick another box on the country’s journey towards tighter monetary policy. At 4.0%, the February unemployment rate sank to a near 14 year low.”
On the Japanese front, on Thursday, the Bank of Japan would reveal its monetary policy decision, widely expected at -0.10%, and would keep supporting the Japanese economy.
Read more: BoJ Preview: Forecasts from seven major banks, a dovish hold
Worth noting that Citi said that “The focus will be on Governor Kuroda’s view about the recent depreciation of the yen, given media reports that the Kishida administration is increasingly concerned about yen weakness.”
AUD/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The AUD/[JPY is upward biased and with nothing on its way towards the 88.00 mark. However, due to the steepness of the rally, it could be subject to a mean reversion move or consolidation, as AUD bulls prepare an assault towards 88.00.
Upwards, the AUD/JPY first resistance would be the YTD high at 87.58. Breach of the latter would expose the 88.00 mark, followed by 89.00. On the flip side, in the event of a correction, the AUD/JPY first support would be 87.00, followed by October 21, 2021, high at 86.25, and then the 86.00 mark.
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|87.49
|Today Daily Change
|0.95
|Today Daily Change %
|1.10
|Today daily open
|86.55
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|84.08
|Daily SMA50
|82.98
|Daily SMA100
|82.8
|Daily SMA200
|82.33
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|86.62
|Previous Daily Low
|85.02
|Previous Weekly High
|85.89
|Previous Weekly Low
|83.81
|Previous Monthly High
|83.99
|Previous Monthly Low
|80.91
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|86.01
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|85.63
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|85.51
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|84.47
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|83.92
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|87.11
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|87.66
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|88.7
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
