AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Seesaws around 100-HMA inside weekly rising wedge

- AUD/JPY bulls take a breather after two-day uptrend inside bearish chart pattern.
- MACD line teases bear cross, 200-HMA adds to the downside filters.
- Buyers need validation from 83.00 to keep reins.
AUD/JPY picks up bids to refresh weekly top around 82.70 during Wednesday’s Asian session.
Even so, the cross-currency pair seesaws around the 100-HMA while staying inside a rising wedge bearish chart formation established since Monday.
In addition to the rising wedge and lack of movement around the short-term key moving average, the receding bullish bias of MACD also teases the sellers. That said, the MACD line is crossing the signal line from upside, which in turn suggests the pair’s weakness.
During the quote’s downside, the 200-HMA level of 82.40 may offer an intermediate halt to AUD/JPY sellers before directing them to the stated wedge’s support line, near 82.25.
It’s worth mentioning, however, that the pair’s weakness past 82.25 will make it vulnerable to challenge the monthly low near 81.30.
Meanwhile, recovery moves need to cross the bearish chart pattern’s upper line, around 82.90, to lure AUD/JPY buyers.
Following that, the 83.00 threshold and February 11 swing high near 83.25 should return to the charts ahead of highlighting the monthly peak near 84.00 for the bulls.
AUD/JPY: Hourly chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|82.66
|Today Daily Change
|-0.03
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04%
|Today daily open
|82.69
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|81.94
|Daily SMA50
|82.25
|Daily SMA100
|82.65
|Daily SMA200
|82.39
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|82.73
|Previous Daily Low
|81.89
|Previous Weekly High
|83.99
|Previous Weekly Low
|81.41
|Previous Monthly High
|84.3
|Previous Monthly Low
|80.37
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|82.41
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|82.21
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|82.15
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|81.6
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|81.31
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|82.98
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|83.28
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|83.82
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
