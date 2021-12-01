AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Pierces the 80.00 figure amid risk-off market sentiment

- The Australian dollar fails to gain traction against the safe-haven status yen, dropped %.
- The first Omicron COVID-19 cases hit the US, adding to the list of countries, reporting new strain cases.
- On Wednesday, South Africa doubled Tuesday’s cases amid positive news from SA health authorities, which reported “mild” symptoms on the new variant.
The AUD/JPY declines sharply as the New York session ends, down some %, trading at 80.13 at the time of writing. The market sentiment is downbeat at press time, as depicted by the major US stock indices finishing in the red at the Wall Street close, as the US CDC reported the first COVID-19 Omicron case.
In South Africa, COVID-19 cases doubled from Tuesday. Also, the UK, Switzerland, and Brazil, added to the list of countries reporting Omicron cases. Despite being “negative” news, the World Health Organization (WHO) chief scientist commented that vaccines would protect against severe cases of the variant. That, along with Fed Chair Jerome Powell, comments reinforcing that the US central bank would do what it needs to tackle inflation, dented the market sentiment.
On Wednesday, in the overnight session, the AUD/JPY peaked at 81.47, falling sharply throughout the second half of the day, down to 80.00, breaking on the way down the 50-hour simple moving average (SMA), which at press time lies at 80.77.
That said, the AUD/JPY pair would stay lying on the dynamics of market sentiment. Further, the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) dovish stance would limit any upside move in the pair.
AUD/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The 1-hour chart depicts the pair is extending its free fall, printing a fresh two-month low at 79.97. The pair has a downward bias, portrayed by the daily moving averages (DMA’s) staying above the spot price with a downslope, with the 50-hour SMA -the shortest-timeframe- at 80.77, being the closest to current price action.
In the outcome of falling further, the AUD/JPY first support level would be the S1 daily pivot at 79.58. The breach of the latter would expose the S2 daily pivot at 79.08.
On the other hand, AUD/JPY first resistance would be the daily central pivot at 80.52. The break above that level would expose the 50-DMA at 80.77, followed by the confluence of the R1 daily pivot and the 100-hour SMA at 81.
AUD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|80.14
|Today Daily Change
|-0.42
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.52
|Today daily open
|80.56
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|83.06
|Daily SMA50
|83.1
|Daily SMA100
|81.85
|Daily SMA200
|82.92
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|81.4
|Previous Daily Low
|80.12
|Previous Weekly High
|83.25
|Previous Weekly Low
|80.48
|Previous Monthly High
|86.06
|Previous Monthly Low
|80.12
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|80.61
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|80.91
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|79.99
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|79.41
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|78.71
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|81.27
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|81.97
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|82.55
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
