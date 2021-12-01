AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Pierces the 80.00 figure amid risk-off market sentiment

NEWS | | By Christian Borjon Valencia
  • The Australian dollar fails to gain traction against the safe-haven status yen, dropped %.
  • The first Omicron COVID-19 cases hit the US, adding to the list of countries, reporting new strain cases.
  • On Wednesday, South Africa doubled Tuesday’s cases amid positive news from SA health authorities, which reported “mild” symptoms on the new variant.

The AUD/JPY declines sharply as the New York session ends, down some %, trading at 80.13 at the time of writing. The market sentiment is downbeat at press time, as depicted by the major US stock indices finishing in the red at the Wall Street close, as the US CDC reported the first COVID-19 Omicron case.

In South Africa, COVID-19 cases doubled from Tuesday. Also, the UK, Switzerland, and Brazil, added to the list of countries reporting Omicron cases. Despite being “negative” news, the World Health Organization (WHO) chief scientist commented that vaccines would protect against severe cases of the variant. That, along with Fed Chair Jerome Powell, comments reinforcing that the US central bank would do what it needs to tackle inflation, dented the market sentiment. 

On Wednesday, in the overnight session, the AUD/JPY peaked at 81.47, falling sharply throughout the second half of the day, down to 80.00, breaking on the way down the 50-hour simple moving average (SMA), which at press time lies at 80.77. 

That said, the AUD/JPY pair would stay lying on the dynamics of market sentiment. Further, the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) dovish stance would limit any upside move in the pair.

AUD/JPY Price Forecast: Technical outlook

The 1-hour chart depicts the pair is extending its free fall, printing a fresh two-month low at 79.97. The pair has a downward bias, portrayed by the daily moving averages (DMA’s) staying above the spot price with a downslope, with the 50-hour SMA -the shortest-timeframe- at 80.77, being the closest to current price action.

In the outcome of falling further, the AUD/JPY first support level would be the S1 daily pivot at 79.58. The breach of the latter would expose the S2 daily pivot at 79.08.

On the other hand, AUD/JPY first resistance would be the daily central pivot at 80.52. The break above that level would expose the 50-DMA at 80.77, followed by the confluence of the R1 daily pivot and the 100-hour SMA at 81. 

AUD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 80.14
Today Daily Change -0.42
Today Daily Change % -0.52
Today daily open 80.56
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 83.06
Daily SMA50 83.1
Daily SMA100 81.85
Daily SMA200 82.92
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 81.4
Previous Daily Low 80.12
Previous Weekly High 83.25
Previous Weekly Low 80.48
Previous Monthly High 86.06
Previous Monthly Low 80.12
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 80.61
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 80.91
Daily Pivot Point S1 79.99
Daily Pivot Point S2 79.41
Daily Pivot Point S3 78.71
Daily Pivot Point R1 81.27
Daily Pivot Point R2 81.97
Daily Pivot Point R3 82.55

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD defends 1.1300 even as yields refresh 10-week low

EUR/USD defends 1.1300 even as yields refresh 10-week low

EUR/USD remains sidelined near 1.1320 during early Thursday morning in Asia, following a mildly negative daily performance. The currency major’s latest moves disagree with the fall in the US Treasury yields and the market sentiment.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD extends sideways grind around 1.3300 ahead of Powell's testimony

GBP/USD extends sideways grind around 1.3300 ahead of Powell's testimony

GBP/USD continues to move sideways around the 1.3300 handle on Wednesday after the data from the US failed to trigger a significant market reaction. The ADP Employment Change arrived at +534K in November, compared to the market expectation of 525,000. FOMC Chairman Powell will testify at 1500 GMT.

GBP/USD News

Gold still depressed despite the better market mood

Gold still depressed despite the better market mood

Gold recovered on Wednesday alongside the market’s mood, currently trading in the $1,780.00 region. The bright metal advanced on easing demand for the American currency, as stocks turned green following Tuesday’s setback. 

Gold News

Bitcoin to blast off to $100,000 following Plan B’s Stock-to-Flow model

Bitcoin to blast off to $100,000 following Plan B’s Stock-to-Flow model

Analysts are evaluating the probability of Bitcoin hitting fresh all-time highs before the end of 2021. There is a spike in fear among Bitcoin traders, but open interest in the futures market remains high despite sell-off. 

Read more

Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!

Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!

Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you? 

Subscribe now!

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures