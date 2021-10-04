AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Focus on four-month-old resistance near 81.00 on RBA day

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal

AUD/JPY picks up bids to 80.87 during a three-day uptrend amid the initial Asian session on Tuesday.

The cross-currency pair await the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) interest rate decision and monetary policy comments as buyers attack the key resistance line from June.

However, sustained trading beyond the 20-DMA and 50-DMA confluence, around 80.45, as well as a horizontal area established since July 20 near 79.80, favor the pair buyers.

Hence, the 81.00 immediate resistance line is up for breaking but a daily close beyond the same becomes necessary for the bulls to keep the reins. Following that, September high around 82.00 should return to the charts.

Meanwhile, pullback moves may falter around the said DMA convergence of 80.45 before challenging the 80.00 threshold, if not then the 79.80 may question the short-term downside.

Though, a clear break of the 79.80 support may not resistance dragging the quote back to the last month’s low near 78.80, which in turn will reverse the latest hopes of a recovery in AUD/JPY prices.

AUD/JPY: Daily chart

Trend: Further upside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 80.86
Today Daily Change 0.24
Today Daily Change % 0.30%
Today daily open 80.62
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 80.47
Daily SMA50 80.47
Daily SMA100 82
Daily SMA200 82.28
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 80.81
Previous Daily Low 79.9
Previous Weekly High 81.31
Previous Weekly Low 79.9
Previous Monthly High 82.03
Previous Monthly Low 78.85
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 80.46
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 80.25
Daily Pivot Point S1 80.07
Daily Pivot Point S2 79.53
Daily Pivot Point S3 79.16
Daily Pivot Point R1 80.98
Daily Pivot Point R2 81.35
Daily Pivot Point R3 81.9

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Latest Forex News

