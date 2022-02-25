AUD/JPY Price Analysis: Bears attack 50-DMA, monthly support, focus on 82.50

- AUD/JPY fades bounce off one-week low, battles short-term key support.
- Downbeat RSI, receding bullish bias of MACD also teases sellers.
- Ascending trend line from early December add to the downside filters, bulls need to cross seven-week-old resistance to regain controls.
AUD/JPY remains on the back foot around 82.70, down for the second consecutive day on fading bounce off weekly low. That said, the quote short-term key hurdles to the further downside during the mid-Asian session on Friday.
Despite offering a daily close beyond the 50-DMA and one-month-old rising trend line the previous day, AUD/JPY drops back to the same support confluence surrounding 82.50 on Friday.
In addition to the pullback towards crucial support, the downbeat RSI line and the recently weaker MACD signals also favor the pair sellers to aim for a below 82.50 area.
In doing so, the upward sloping trend line from early December 2021, near 81.20, will be an important support to watch. However, the 82.00 threshold may act as an intermediate halt.
Alternatively, recovery moves may initially aim for 83.00 and 83.30 but AUD/JPY bulls remain unconvinced below a seven-week-long resistance line, around 83.85 by the press time.
Should the risk barometer pair rise past 83.85, it can rally towards January’s high of 84.30.
AUD/JPY: daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|82.72
|Today Daily Change
|-0.20
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.24%
|Today daily open
|82.92
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|82.34
|Daily SMA50
|82.47
|Daily SMA100
|82.79
|Daily SMA200
|82.33
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|83.2
|Previous Daily Low
|82.01
|Previous Weekly High
|83.34
|Previous Weekly Low
|81.55
|Previous Monthly High
|84.3
|Previous Monthly Low
|80.37
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|82.47
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|82.75
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|82.22
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|81.52
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|81.04
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|83.41
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|83.9
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|84.6
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
