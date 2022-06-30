- AUD/JPY takes the bids to refresh intraday high but stays inside short-term trading range.
- China’s official PMIs for June came in better than previous, yields bounce off weekly low.
- Downbeat Japan data adds strength to the corrective pullback.
- Market sentiment remains sour amid recession, inflation fears.
AUD/JPY renews intraday high around 94.15 as the quote cheers upbeat data from China, as well as a rebound in the US Treasury yields, during Thursday’s Asian session.
That said, China’s preliminary readings of official PMIs for June came in better than previous with the headline NBS Manufacturing PMI rising to 50.2 versus 49.6 prior, versus 50.4 forecasts. Further, Non-Manufacturing PMI rallied to 54.7 versus 52.5 expected and 47.8 in previous readings.
Earlier in the day, preliminary readings of Japan’s Industrial Production for May slumped to -7.2% MoM versus -0.3% expected and -1.5% prior.
It’s worth noting that the US 10-year Treasury yields snap a two-day downtrend as the key bond coupons rebound from the weekly low to 3.10%, up one basis point (bp).
Even so, fears that central bankers are firm in their determination to battle the inflation woes, even at the cost of short-term economic slowdown, seem to weigh on the risk appetite and drown the S&P 500 Futures, down 0.30% to 3,825 at the latest.
In addition to the recession fears, AUD/JPY buyers also witness hardships due to the market’s anxiety ahead of the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, namely the Core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index, for May, expected 0.4% MoM versus 0.3% prior.
Technical analysis
Bearish MACD signals and steady RSI keeps AUD/JPY sellers hopeful even though the quote seesaws between the monthly support line and a three-week-long resistance line, respectively around 93.60 and 94.40.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|94.13
|Today Daily Change
|0.11
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12%
|Today daily open
|94.02
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|94.27
|Daily SMA50
|92.48
|Daily SMA100
|90.23
|Daily SMA200
|86.4
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|94.31
|Previous Daily Low
|93.47
|Previous Weekly High
|95.32
|Previous Weekly Low
|92.65
|Previous Monthly High
|94.03
|Previous Monthly Low
|87.31
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|93.79
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|93.99
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|93.56
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|93.1
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|92.72
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|94.4
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|94.77
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|95.24
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
