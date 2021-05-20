Apple (AAPL) stock forecast: AAPL still holds 200-day in strong support region, key levels to watch

AAPL shares close nearly flat on Wednesday as they rally from opening lows.

Iphone maker finds support from the 200-day moving average.

Apple flags oversold conditions on popular oscillators.

Apple is continuing to find support at or around its 200-day moving average (MA) and the consolidation zone from March to April. Wednesday saw AAPL shares open lower but rally throughout the session to close virtually flat at $124.69.

Apple released earnings for Q1 on April 28. Earnings per share were reported at $1.40 versus the average analyst forecast of $0.99, a 40% beat. AAPL shares were trading at $131 at the time of earnings and popped up to $137 before gradually sliding back to $125. Now Apple shares find themselves in the mid-$120s and struggling for momentum. Some support from the well-watched 200-day MA has been found, and this coupled with our highlighted consolidation area has arrested the fall slightly.

"AAPL shares are at a pivot now from the 9-day MA. Break higher and the levels above will be in play, but a failure will see a retracement toward $124 and $123.43, the 200-day MA." This was our call from Tuesday, and it is exactly how things panned out. Apple shares could not break the 9-day moving average and retreated back to again find support at the 200-day moving average and our consolidation zone. On a positive note AAPL did not retrace and make a new recent low, instead stalling at a higher low and so potentially signaling a turn.

Support 123.60 200-day 119 key 116.21 99.24 Resistance 126.78 pivot 129.40 weak 131.45 135.51 145.08

The hourly chart shows things a bit more clearly and yesterday's strong performance. Apple shares opened on the low of the day's range and rallied throughout the session, closing on the highs. We can see more clearly here on the hourly chart how well the 9-day moving average has been holding the downtrend, so this will be key to break back above. The 200-day in blue is the big level at $123. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Commodity Channel Index (CCI) both showed as oversold on the hourly chart on Wednesday's open. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) has also given a crossover sell signal on the hourly chart. The moving averages on the hourly chart remain daily moving averages, but the oscillators and MACD are based on hourly candles.