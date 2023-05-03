Advanced Micro Devices Earnings News: AMD stock sinks 7% as CEO Lisa Su expects 'flattish' sales growth

- AMD loses more than 7% following Q1 earnings.
- Q2 outlook was much lower than Wall Street expected.
- Advanced Micro Devices revenue dropped 9% YoY.
- Q1 earnings came in 4 cents above consensus.
Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) stock sold off in Wednesday's premarket session as the semiconductor's outlook for the second quarter worried traders. AMD reported Q1 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.60, which beat Wall Street consensus by 4 cents. The company reported revenue of $5.35 billion, which fell 9% YoY but bested consensus forecasts by $44 million.
AMD stock is trading down 7.3% at $83.35 in Wednesday's premarket.
AMD stock news: Q2 outlook has traders selling
"I'm pleased with our performance in the first quarter," said CEO Lisa Su on the earnings call, but she termed the semiconductor market a "mixed demand environment" and stated that revenue would likely be "flattish" for the rest of the year.
Su's company gave a large range for the Q2 revenue outlook at somewhere between $5 billion and $5.6 billion. The midpoint of $5.3 billion was well below Wall Street consensus of $5.51 billion.
In the first quarter, AMD had to deal with flat data center sales, which arrived at $1.3 billion. Lisa Su said this situation was due to large customers working through their inventories.
Gaming sales fell 9% YoY to $1.8 billion, but client revenue dropped a severe 65% YoY. This was made up for by the embedded systems segment, which saw growth explode 165% YoY to $1.6 billion.
Management said that operating expenses would be held flat for the remainder of the year – at least until demand returns to the sector. Competitor Nvidia (NVDA) has also traded more than 2% lower on Wednesday, while Intel (INTC) gained 2.5% on the news. Intel is the legacy leader in CPUs, the technology space in which AMD has been stealing market share for the past several years.
AMD stock forecast
AMD stock is on its way to support at $76.65. That level connects the resistance experienced by AMD stock in late January with support at the same level in late February and early March. This downward move appears to have already been in the cards for AMD though. The 9-day moving average crossed below its 21-day counterpart on April 12, a bearish sign that developed several weeks ago. Additionally, the 21-day moving average began acting as a point of resistance for AMD stock in the past two weeks. Expect buyers to reappear below $77.
AMD daily chart
