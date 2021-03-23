The new week has begun with a new growth wave on the cryptocurrency market as all top 10 coins are in the green zone.
Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap
BTC/USD
On Saturday, buyers tried to continue the growth of the Bitcoin (BTC) price to a new high, but in small volumes, they could not overcome the resistance of $60,000. By the end of the day, the pair rolled back to the average price area, and on Sunday night, the bears pushed through the two-hour EMA55.
BTC/USD chart by TradingView
On the last day of the week, sellers achieved a retest of the green trendline. After such a rollback, buyers have not yet managed to restore the BTC price above the $58,000 level. The trend line limits bearish pressure and keeps the pair in the mid-price area. If sellers are able to break the uptrend line, then the pair will test the support of $53,400.
On the other hand, at the beginning of this week, another attempt by bulls to break through to the maximum zone and continue the run to the area of $64,000 is possible, but for this, buyers need to form a powerful impulse that can break through the resistance in the area of $60,000.
Bitcoin is trading at $57,140 at press time.
ETH/USD
Last weekend, the Ethereum price failed to break above the level of $1,860 and continued a two-week marathon in a sideways direction in the area of the POC line ($1,800).
ETH/USD chart by TradingView
Now, sellers have pushed the Ethereum (ETH) price below the point of control (POC) indicator line and are keeping the pair under the two-hour EMA55. If bearish pressure intensifies, the pair might test the support of $1,680. On the longer time frame, the Stoch RSI indicator lines form a signal for a recovery in the ETH price. It can be assumed that, at the beginning of the week, bulls are preparing a breakout of the resistance of $1,860 and a retest of the level of $1,950.
Ethereum is trading at $1,782 at press time.
BNB/USD
Binance Coin (BNB) is the second-most growing coin from our list. Its rate has gone up by 1.32% over the last day.
BNB/USD chart by TradingView
On the weekly time frame, there was no deep rollback after a false breakout of the $296 mark. At the moment, buyers are accumulating power to keep the growth, which means that there chances to see a move to the vital zone of $300 even this week.
Binance Coin is trading at $268 at press time.
IOTA/USD
IOTA is the top gainer today as its price has risen by 4.52% since yesterday.
IOTA/USD chart by TradingView
On the daily chart, IOTA is located in the sideways range and is almost ready for a price blast. The volatility is decreasing, which means that bulls have gathered enough energy. In this case, the level of $1.59 may be tested shortly.
IOTA is trading at $1.46 at press time.
Any financial and market information given on U.Today is written for informational purposes only. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ripple Price Prediction: XRP bounces as exchanges prepare to re-list it
XRP price has frustrated bearish narratives, despite the legal standoff between Ripple executives and the SEC as well as the delisting or suspension by several crypto exchanges. Still on target to rise 45% from the symmetrical triangle breakout on March 16.
Theta Price Prediction: THETA bulls could vanish as multiple time frames flash ‘sell’
Theta price faces stiff resistance from the 161.8% Fibonacci extension level at $11.34. Momentum Reversal Indicator (MRI) has flashed a “preemptive top” signal, suggesting that the rally might be coming to an end. A decisive daily candlestick close above $11.34 could invoke ...
Ethereum remains vulnerable to downside below $1,725-15 key hurdle
Ethereum bears catch a breather around two-week low. Clear break below one-month-old horizontal area comprising 200-SMA joins downbeat momentum to favor bears. Downward sloping trend line from February 20 adds to the upside barriers.
Tezos price breakout now in doubt as the crypto market bleeds
Tezos (XTZ) price broke out on March 17 with a 9% gain on a 50% increase in average daily volume. It was the type of price action that bulls wanted after the long consolidation along the 50-day SMA. However, over the last five days ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC next target is $70,000, but whales are selling
Bitcoin had a fantastic week jumping to a new all-time high at $61,844 thanks to weakness from the U.S. dollar after the Federal Reserve issues a FOMC statement. The flagship cryptocurrency has maintained its daily uptrend and targets $70,000 next.