The new week has begun with a new growth wave on the cryptocurrency market as all top 10 coins are in the green zone.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

On Saturday, buyers tried to continue the growth of the Bitcoin (BTC) price to a new high, but in small volumes, they could not overcome the resistance of $60,000. By the end of the day, the pair rolled back to the average price area, and on Sunday night, the bears pushed through the two-hour EMA55.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

On the last day of the week, sellers achieved a retest of the green trendline. After such a rollback, buyers have not yet managed to restore the BTC price above the $58,000 level. The trend line limits bearish pressure and keeps the pair in the mid-price area. If sellers are able to break the uptrend line, then the pair will test the support of $53,400.

On the other hand, at the beginning of this week, another attempt by bulls to break through to the maximum zone and continue the run to the area of ​​$64,000 is possible, but for this, buyers need to form a powerful impulse that can break through the resistance in the area of ​​$60,000.

Bitcoin is trading at $57,140 at press time.

ETH/USD

Last weekend, the Ethereum price failed to break above the level of $1,860 and continued a two-week marathon in a sideways direction in the area of the POC line ($1,800).

ETH/USD chart by TradingView

Now, sellers have pushed the Ethereum (ETH) price below the point of control (POC) indicator line and are keeping the pair under the two-hour EMA55. If bearish pressure intensifies, the pair might test the support of $1,680. On the longer time frame, the Stoch RSI indicator lines form a signal for a recovery in the ETH price. It can be assumed that, at the beginning of the week, bulls are preparing a breakout of the resistance of $1,860 and a retest of the level of $1,950.

Ethereum is trading at $1,782 at press time.

BNB/USD

Binance Coin (BNB) is the second-most growing coin from our list. Its rate has gone up by 1.32% over the last day.

BNB/USD chart by TradingView

On the weekly time frame, there was no deep rollback after a false breakout of the $296 mark. At the moment, buyers are accumulating power to keep the growth, which means that there chances to see a move to the vital zone of $300 even this week.

Binance Coin is trading at $268 at press time.

IOTA/USD

IOTA is the top gainer today as its price has risen by 4.52% since yesterday.

IOTA/USD chart by TradingView

On the daily chart, IOTA is located in the sideways range and is almost ready for a price blast. The volatility is decreasing, which means that bulls have gathered enough energy. In this case, the level of $1.59 may be tested shortly.

IOTA is trading at $1.46 at press time.