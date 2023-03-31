Tron CEO Justin Sun loses key position while TUSD circulation rises by nearly $20 billion in two weeks

- Tron founder, Justin Sun, was removed as the Ambassador of Grenada to the World Trade Organization.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) has been raging in the crypto market following Binance's increased allocation to TUSD usage over USDT (Tether).
- TUSD circulation has increased to $60 billion in the span of two weeks, with Sun now aiming at $100 billion by the end of 2023.
For the second week this month, Tron foundation's founder, Justin Sun, is facing the heat of the crypto space. The Grenada Broadcasting Network announced the end of Sun’s term as ambassador to the World Trade Organization (WTO), all while achieving more than he aimed at in the last couple of days.
Justin Sun is out!
The Grenada Broadcasting Network reported on March 31 that Justin Sun is no longer a diplomat for the Caribbean nation of Grenada. This comes after Sun and his companies were charged by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for fraud and other securities law violations on March 22.
Justin Sun himself confirmed the same following these reports as he stated,
"As my term as the Ambassador of Grenada to the World Trade Organization (@wto) comes to a close, effective March 31 2023, I want to express my gratitude for the wonderful experiences and the amazing support that I have received during my time here."
He also highlighted a major event during his time as Grenada's delegation, where Sun addressed the conference at the 12th Ministerial Conference. Here the TRON founder discussed trade issues with representatives from other parts of the world.
Justin Sun further appreciated Grenada despite being stripped of his status as ambassador. Sun noted,
"I want to reiterate Grenada's commitment to the multilateral trading system and our desire to see a WTO that is modern, transparent, and inclusive of the developmental interests of all members, particularly developing and least developed countries."
But while Sun lost out on the diplomatic front, he won the right to be boastful as the Tron Foundation's stablecoin TrueUSD (TUSD) accomplished beyond the founder's expectations. While Justin Sun aimed at growing the market cap of the stablecoin to $60 billion this year, he ended up accomplishing the same in just two weeks.
This motivated Sun to further increase the end goal for the stablecoin for this year to $100 billion, as he called $60 billion "too modest". TUSD has been noting a lot of interest at the hands of investors and other exchanges.
The liquidity growing at this pace put the stablecoin on the map for crypto exchanges such as Binance, ByBit and others. Binance's issues with Tether (USDT) intensifying also contributed to the sudden rise in interest in TUSD.
How well the growth of TUSD plays into the stablecoin market would be interesting to see as the topmost stablecoins, USDT and USDCoin (USDC), are losing ground rather quickly, with the latter shedding $10 billion from its market capitalization in the span of three weeks.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Will Dogecoin (DOGE) price pull an XRP and rally 60% next week?
Dogecoin price has been in a tight range bound movement since November 22. However, the recent recovery above the range low looks promising and hints at an explosive move for next week.
SEC Chair Gary Gensler’s latest call signals tough times ahead for crypto players
US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) chair, Gary Gensler, has hinted at tough times ahead for crypto players. In his testimony before the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Financial Service and General Government, Gensler advocated for additional infrastructure.
Crypto firms' de-banking escalates as banks reject applications due to liquidity and regulatory concerns
The crypto market has been facing hurdle after hurdle since Q2 2022 when Three Arrows Capital collapsed, which worsened in November 2022 following the bankruptcy of FTX. This led to a number of crypto companies falling.
Making a case for Binance Bicasso NFTs playing catalyst to BNB price recovery, $357 incoming?
BNB price is up three days in a row despite the legal tussle between the largest exchange by trading volume, its CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ), and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).
Bitcoin: Breaking down key BTC levels to accumulate for Q2, 2023
Bitcoin price shows an interesting outlook as the first quarter of 2023 comes to an end. BTC has shown strength since day one of 2023 and has netted investors approximately 70% in returns.