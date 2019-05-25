Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: No time for altitude sickness, cryptos already eye the next bullish targets – Confluence Detector

Cryptocurrencies took a quick breather but did not lose ground after the Sunday surge.

All three digital coins enjoy strong support and have clear upside targets.

Here are the levels to watch according to the Confluence Detector.

The weekend may have been too long for cryptos -- especially for Bitcoin. Digital coins were not lazy on Sunday and shot higher, with BTC/USD topping $8,700. It did not stop and gradually edged higher. Ethereum and Ripple shortly followed.

After the previous rush higher, cryptocurrencies experienced a flash crash before stabilizing and racing higher. Will it happen again? While some market actors may want to take profits, digital coins have room to run higher -- they all have room to the upside and support on the downside.

This is what the Crypto Confluence Detector shows in its latest update:

BTC/USD supported at $8,820 and eyes $9,520

Bitcoin enjoys robust support at $8,8820 where we note a dense cluster including the Simple Moving Average 5-1h, the previous 4h-high, the BB 15min-Middle, the previous daily high, the SMA 5015m, the SMA 5-15m, the BB 4h-Upper, and the SMA 10-15m.

Further support awaits $8,495 where the Pivot Point one-week Resistance 1 and the Fibonacci 38.2% one-day.

BTC/USD eyes initial resistance at around $9,050 where the PP 1d-R1 meets the BB 1d-Upper.

The upside target is $9,520 where we see the Pivot Point one-week R3.

ETH/USD eyes $282, then $299

Similar to King Bitcoin, Ethereum enjoys significant support. At $267 we see the convergence of the BB 15min-Lower, the Fibonacci 23.6% one-day, the PP 1w-R1, and other lines.

Further down, $253 is the confluence of the SMA 5-1d, the Fibonacci 38.2% one-week, the SMA 50-4h, and the SMA 200-1h.

Looking up, ETH/USD initially eyes $282 where the Pivot Point one-week R2 awaits Vitalik Buterin's brainchild.

It then has its eyes on $299 where the Pivot Point one-week R3 awaits.

XRP/USD may zoom in on $0.4681

Ripple is sitting on strong support at $0.4238 where the Bollinger Band 1h-Upper, the BB 15min-Upper, and the PP 1w-R1 all converge.

The next cushion is close -- at $0.4150, XRP/USD will find the convergence of the previous 15min-low, the SMA 10-15m, and the previous daily high.

An initial upside target is $0.4435 where the PP 1d-R2 awaits it.

The upside target for Ripple is $0.4681 which is the confluence of the PP one-month R3 and the PP one-day R3.