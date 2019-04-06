Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Each crypto to its own but BTC bulls can scale up at the speed of lightning – Confluence Detector

Cryptocurrencies have been consolidating their recent losses and looking for a new direction.

Bitcoin enjoys a favorable position, Ethereum looks vulnerable, and Ripple's battle is rife.

Here are the levels to watch according to the Confluence Detector.

Cryptos have been reeling from the latest downfall and are consolidating at lower levels. Bitcoin is trading below $8,000, Ethereum under $250, and Ripple is struggling with $0.40. Such quiet periods of consolidation – either after a rally or after a fall – are usually followed by a surge in volatility.

The most recent cryptocurrency news has been positive and addresses one of the pain points of digital assets. Tadge Dryja, the co-author of the lightning network that allows bitcoin to scale up, has released a new research paper that suggests novel ways of improving transaction performance. If Bitcoin becomes faster, other cryptos will follow – as BTC has been leading prices higher in recent months.

And where are prices heading to?

This is what the Crypto Confluence Detector shows in its latest update:

BTC/USD is well-supported at $7,650

King Bitcoin enjoys the most favorable technical outlook – it is perched well above a dense cluster of support lines at $7,650. This includes the all-important Fibonacci 38.2% one-week, the Fibonacci 23.6% one-day, and the Bollinger Band 1h-Lower.

However, if it loses $7,650, the next support lines are weak. The next noteworthy cushion is only at $7,320 where the Pivot Point one-week awaits the granddaddy of cryptocurrencies.

BTC/USD faces some resistance at $7,887 which is the convergence of the Simple Moving Average 10-4h, the Pivot Point one-week Support 1, the Fibonacci 61.8% one-day, and the previous week's low.

Further above, the digital asset would target $8,210 where the Fibonacci 23.6% one-month and the Bollinger Band one-day Middle converge.

ETH/USD faces an uphill battle at $259

Ethereum is capped by a dense cluster of resistance lines at $259. The barrier includes the Fibonacci 23.6% one-month, the SMA 23.6% one-month, the SMA 100-4h, the Fibonacci 61.8% one-week, the SMA 5-1d, and the SMA 1001-h.

If it manages to move higher, the next cap is weaker, but close – $263 which is the confluence of the SMA 10-1d, the SMA 200-1h, the SMA 50-4h, and more.

ETH/USD has support at $239 where we note the convergence of the Fibonacci 38.2% one-month, the previous weekly low, and the Fibonacci 23.6% one-day.

Vitalik Buterin's brainchild would find further support at $234 that is the meeting point of the BB 4h-Lower, the BB 1d-Lower, and the previous daily low.

XRP/USD is battling $0.4000

Ripple is battling the round number of $0.40 where a minefield of technical lines limits any movement. The cluster consists of the SMA 5-1h, the BB 1h-Middle, the SMA 10-1h, the SMA 5-4h, the SMA 5-15m, and the BB 15min-Middle.

Resistance is close, at $0.4055 where the BB-15min-Upper, the Fibonacci 38.2% one-month, and the Fibonacci 61.8% one-day converge.

If it breaks higher, resistance awaits at $0.4325 which is the confluence of the Fibonacci 23.6% one-month, the SMA 200-1h, and the SMA 504h.

XRP/USD enjoys support at $0.3845 where we see the meeting point of the previous daily low, the PP 1w-S1, and the BB 1h-Lower.

Lower support awaits at $0.3615 where the BB 1d-Lower, the Fibonacci 61.8% one-month, and the Simple Moving Average 50-one-day all meet.