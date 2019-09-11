The cryptocurrency market update: Bitcoin and major altcoins succumb to bearish sentiments

- Bitcoin is staying dangerously close to $10,000
- Monero and Cardano are the worst-performing altcoin.
The global cryptocurrency market resumed the decline on Wednesday as failure to settle above critical technical levels discouraged short-term bulls and triggered some profit-taking. The total market capitalization dropped to $259 billion, an average daily trading volume decreased to at $51 billion, while Bitcoin's market dominance retreated to $69.6%.
Top-3 coins price overview
At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands marginally above critical $10,000. The first digital asset has lost over 2% of its value since this time on Tuesday and stayed mostly unchanged since the beginning of the day. The coin is oversold on short-term time-frames, though the bearish sentiments are still dominant.
Ethereum, the second-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $19.3 billion, is changing hands at $179.30. ETH/USD has lost 1.2% in recent 24 hours and stayed unchanged since the beginning of the day. The coin has retreated from the intraday high of $182.44 and settled below critical $180.00.
Ripple's XRP is still locked in a tight range limited by $0.2600 on the upside and $0.2550 on the downside. The third-largest cryptocurrency asset with the market value of $11.1 has been mostly immovable both since the beginning of the day and on a day-on-day basis, though strongly bearish sentiments on short-term timeframe may cause an extended decline and push the pice below the support level.
Read also: Cryptocurrencies price prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Ethereum - Asian Wrap 11 Sept
The biggest altcoin market-movers
Monero (XMR) and Cardano (ADA) are wors-performing asset out of top-20. Both coins have lost over 4% of their respective values. Huobi Token (HTT) has gained 3.% on a day-on-day basis.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
