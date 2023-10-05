Sui price volatility could resume as Foundation withdraws 117 million SUI tokens from external market makers

Share:

Sui Foundation plans to withdraw 117 million SUI tokens from external market makers and redirect them toward ecosystem and community growth.

Includes funding developers and repurposing recently announced 25 million staked SUI Tokens to Sui Liquidity Staking Hackathon winners.

As maker makers help keep prices in control, Sui price volatility could resume soon after tight multi-month consolidation.

Sui (SUI) price has been trading within a narrow range, not giving actionable room for longs and shorts to get value for their bets. From an onlooker’s perspective, the price action has been on a stealth but range-bound downtrend since early in the year. Sui Foundation proposal to relocate 117 million SUI could spark some volatility in the SUI price.

Also Read: SUI price crashing by 7% sets a precedent for cryptos ahead of $36 million worth of token unlocks

Sui Foundation plans could restore price volatility

Sui Foundation has revealed plans to withdraw 117 million SUI tokens from external market makers, worth approximately $51 million at current rates. The tokens will be repurposed, and put towards ecosystem and community growth, including funding developers. This also considers distributing them as well as the recently announced 25 million staked SUI Tokens to the winners of the Sui Liquidity Staking Hackathon.

Breaking news! We're reallocating 117M SUI from external market makers and redirecting them to initiatives designed to fuel ecosystem and community growth!



Dive into the press release for all the details. #BuildOnSuihttps://t.co/G0kZOAvbaj — Sui (@SuiNetwork) October 5, 2023

The move could inspire some volatility for Sui price. This is because market makers help in keeping crypto prices of an asset in control within a cryptocurrency exchange. Specifically, they are incentivized through lower trading fees or rebates as a reward for maintaining market stability through liquidity (volume) addition and volatility reduction.

These individuals or entities are savvy on matters of order books, algorithmic tools, and market-making strategies, steered by other goals beyond liquidity provision. They manage risks and tighten spreads between prices, thereby achieving more efficient and cost-effective trades.

Sui crypto has a circulating supply of around 860.4 million tokens, meaning withdrawing 117 million tokens would indicate a 14% reduction. More closely, it would mean a 30% reduction from the 396 million allocation given to market makers at launch.

$SUI Foundation announces a $50M+ ecosystem development fund!



✅This comes from the initial supply allocation of 396M $SUI tokens, distributed to Market Makers at the May 2023 launch.



The project will reclaim these funds from Market Makers, sponsoring DeFi, AMM, liquid… pic.twitter.com/e3UaIGjSaC — MechsToko (@HoNhutQuy) October 5, 2023

Notably, Sui recorded a rather controversial mainnet launches around May 2023, thrusting the secretive role of its market makers into the spotlight. This raised concerns on whether its ordinary investors were getting a fair deal.