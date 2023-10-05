Sui price volatility could resume as Foundation withdraws 117 million SUI tokens from external market makers

- Sui Foundation plans to withdraw 117 million SUI tokens from external market makers and redirect them toward ecosystem and community growth.
- Includes funding developers and repurposing recently announced 25 million staked SUI Tokens to Sui Liquidity Staking Hackathon winners.
- As maker makers help keep prices in control, Sui price volatility could resume soon after tight multi-month consolidation.
Sui (SUI) price has been trading within a narrow range, not giving actionable room for longs and shorts to get value for their bets. From an onlooker’s perspective, the price action has been on a stealth but range-bound downtrend since early in the year. Sui Foundation proposal to relocate 117 million SUI could spark some volatility in the SUI price.
Also Read: SUI price crashing by 7% sets a precedent for cryptos ahead of $36 million worth of token unlocks
Sui Foundation plans could restore price volatility
Sui Foundation has revealed plans to withdraw 117 million SUI tokens from external market makers, worth approximately $51 million at current rates. The tokens will be repurposed, and put towards ecosystem and community growth, including funding developers. This also considers distributing them as well as the recently announced 25 million staked SUI Tokens to the winners of the Sui Liquidity Staking Hackathon.
Breaking news! We're reallocating 117M SUI from external market makers and redirecting them to initiatives designed to fuel ecosystem and community growth!— Sui (@SuiNetwork) October 5, 2023
Dive into the press release for all the details. #BuildOnSuihttps://t.co/G0kZOAvbaj
The move could inspire some volatility for Sui price. This is because market makers help in keeping crypto prices of an asset in control within a cryptocurrency exchange. Specifically, they are incentivized through lower trading fees or rebates as a reward for maintaining market stability through liquidity (volume) addition and volatility reduction.
These individuals or entities are savvy on matters of order books, algorithmic tools, and market-making strategies, steered by other goals beyond liquidity provision. They manage risks and tighten spreads between prices, thereby achieving more efficient and cost-effective trades.
Sui crypto has a circulating supply of around 860.4 million tokens, meaning withdrawing 117 million tokens would indicate a 14% reduction. More closely, it would mean a 30% reduction from the 396 million allocation given to market makers at launch.
$SUI Foundation announces a $50M+ ecosystem development fund!— MechsToko (@HoNhutQuy) October 5, 2023
✅This comes from the initial supply allocation of 396M $SUI tokens, distributed to Market Makers at the May 2023 launch.
The project will reclaim these funds from Market Makers, sponsoring DeFi, AMM, liquid… pic.twitter.com/e3UaIGjSaC
Notably, Sui recorded a rather controversial mainnet launches around May 2023, thrusting the secretive role of its market makers into the spotlight. This raised concerns on whether its ordinary investors were getting a fair deal.
Cryptocurrency metrics FAQs
What is circulating supply?
The developer or creator of each cryptocurrency decides on the total number of tokens that can be minted or issued. Only a certain number of these assets can be minted by mining, staking or other mechanisms. This is defined by the algorithm of the underlying blockchain technology. Since its inception, a total of 19,445,656 BTCs have been mined, which is the circulating supply of Bitcoin. On the other hand, circulating supply can also be decreased via actions such as burning tokens, or mistakenly sending assets to addresses of other incompatible blockchains.
What is market capitalization?
Market capitalization is the result of multiplying the circulating supply of a certain asset by the asset’s current market value. For Bitcoin, the market capitalization at the beginning of August 2023 is above $570 billion, which is the result of the more than 19 million BTC in circulation multiplied by the Bitcoin price around $29,600.
What is trading volume?
Trading volume refers to the total number of tokens for a specific asset that has been transacted or exchanged between buyers and sellers within set trading hours, for example, 24 hours. It is used to gauge market sentiment, this metric combines all volumes on centralized exchanges and decentralized exchanges. Increasing trading volume often denotes the demand for a certain asset as more people are buying and selling the cryptocurrency.
What is funding rate?
Funding rates are a concept designed to encourage traders to take positions and ensure perpetual contract prices match spot markets. It defines a mechanism by exchanges to ensure that future prices and index prices periodic payments regularly converge. When the funding rate is positive, the price of the perpetual contract is higher than the mark price. This means traders who are bullish and have opened long positions pay traders who are in short positions. On the other hand, a negative funding rate means perpetual prices are below the mark price, and hence traders with short positions pay traders who have opened long positions.
Sui price consolidates within narrow range
Sui (SUI) price has been consolidating within a narrow range for months on end, tightly bound between three Bollinger Bands, the upper and lower at $0.4867, $0.4165 and their basis at $0.4516 on the one-day timeframe. The bands come closer during low volatility and widen during high volatility. Based on the outlook below, volatility has been knee-high for SUI token since around mid-July.
SUI/USDT 1-day chart
The announcement by the Sui Foundation, however, could change the narrative soon, as it aims to pull 30% of the tokens from the hands of those responsible for keeping prices in control.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Polygon price readies for a 20% climb as MATIC pulls back to correct June 2022 cycle
Polygon attempts a recovery rally for the second time this year, trying to recoup ground lost during the June 2022 cycle. In the midst of an altcoin-driven market downturn, optimism is fueled by speculation that October traditionally proves favorable for trading.
Ethereum price dip extends, liquidates $10 million in long positions as exchange outflows skyrocket
Ethereum price continues on its load-shedding exercise for the fourth consecutive day, forming a dome-shape as it loses all the ground covered during the late September run, with on-chain data showing profit takers are showing no restraint.
Arbitrum price declines 11% as final Security Council voting round approaches
Arbitrum price moves often depend on the broader market cues; however, for the past couple of days, a major external factor has come into play. The ongoing Arbitrum Security Council Elections are preparing for the final round, which is interestingly bearing a negative impact on the altcoin.
SBF urged FTX staff to use Signal app and set message ‘auto delete’ feature, day 3 revelations as Yedidia says
Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) attended court for day three of the trial, after yesterday’s opening statements, well-shaven and formally dressed, as reported. This time, however, his mother Barbara Fried is in attendance, Blockworks reports.
Bitcoin: BTC recovery rally could be bull trap in disguise, here’s why
Bitcoin (BTC) price remains unfazed even after the multiple spot BTC ETF delays from the US Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC). But investors need to be careful with the ongoing BTC rally as it could be a trap for early bulls.