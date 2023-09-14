- Crypto analysis platform CoinMetrics founder Nic Carter discussed the relevance of stablecoins in the market during the recent Token 2049 event.
- While Bitcoin dominates nearly 70% of the crypto market cap, its usage in transactions makes up less than 15% of the on-chain volume.
- USDT, USDC and DAI lead the stablecoins, although they are consistently losing demand, with the cohort’s market cap declining by 20% year to date.
Bitcoin is considered to be the king of cryptocurrencies – and rightfully so: BTC is responsible for half the market capitalization of the crypto space. However, when it comes to utilization, the biggest crypto asset in the world does not win. Instead, the assets that are ruling this space happen to be none other than stablecoins.
Stablecoins outshine Bitcoin
Before crypto exchanges enabled the option of using USD to buy and sell cryptocurrencies, stablecoins were used as the medium. Over time, their utility reduced, but the demand for these stable assets has seemingly not declined as much. This was highlighted by crypto analysis platform CoinMetrics’ founder Nic Carter during the Token 2049 event held recently.
Carter pointed out that stablecoins collectively are only responsible for a little over 10% of the crypto market capitalization. The total crypto market cap of $1 trillion only has about eight stablecoins in the top 100 crypto assets list. Of this $1 trillion, nearly 50% is contributed by Bitcoin alone, which has a market cap of more than $519 billion.
Stablecoin market cap dominance
However, Carter noted that despite such a huge difference in overall value, the utilization differs rather starkly. The five biggest stablecoins, namely USDT, USDC, DAI, TUSD and BUSD alone, account for most of the circulating value of these assets; indeed, their on-chain usage has eclipsed Bitcoin considerably.
Close to 70% of the on-chain transaction volume is dominated by these five stablecoins, along with a few other small-cap stablecoins. The remaining 30% of the transaction volume is split into BTC, ETH and other layer-1 tokens.
Stablecoins dominance in transaction volume
Despite the decline in crypto volume and activity, these stablecoins have maintained a robust demand, so much so that their annual volume is closing in on that of credit card company Visa. This is in spite of the fact that stablecoins were launched less than six years ago.
Interestingly, Visa also adopted these crypto assets, with the settlement of interbank transactions set to be conducted in USDC beginning this month. However, looking at the larger picture, the broader market conditions have left these assets in a struggle. Demand has seen a drop-off since mid-2022, with the market capitalization of stablecoins falling by 20% from $165 to $131 million over the past year.
Stablecoin market capitalization
Thus, even though the stablecoins may not share the same use they had when they were first launched, they have found newer use cases and continue to dominate the market no matter how small their own value might be.
Bitcoin, altcoins, stablecoins FAQs
What is Bitcoin?
Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, a virtual currency designed to serve as money. This form of payment cannot be controlled by any one person, group, or entity, which eliminates the need for third-party participation during financial transactions.
What are altcoins?
Altcoins are any cryptocurrency apart from Bitcoin, but some also regard Ethereum as a non-altcoin because it is from these two cryptocurrencies that forking happens. If this is true, then Litecoin is the first altcoin, forked from the Bitcoin protocol and, therefore, an “improved” version of it.
What are stablecoins?
Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to have a stable price, with their value backed by a reserve of the asset it represents. To achieve this, the value of any one stablecoin is pegged to a commodity or financial instrument, such as the US Dollar (USD), with its supply regulated by an algorithm or demand. The main goal of stablecoins is to provide an on/off-ramp for investors willing to trade and invest in cryptocurrencies. Stablecoins also allow investors to store value since cryptocurrencies, in general, are subject to volatility.
What is Bitcoin Dominance?
Bitcoin dominance is the ratio of Bitcoin's market capitalization to the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies combined. It provides a clear picture of Bitcoin’s interest among investors. A high BTC dominance typically happens before and during a bull run, in which investors resort to investing in relatively stable and high market capitalization cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. A drop in BTC dominance usually means that investors are moving their capital and/or profits to altcoins in a quest for higher returns, which usually triggers an explosion of altcoin rallies.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin open interest outperformed crypto markets amid BTC Spot ETF hype
Bitcoin open interest outperformed the entire cryptocurrency market in August, amid hype relating to Bitcoin Spot Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF). The comparison follows a report by Bitfinex, noting that outflows reached $55 billion, with the liquidity crunch giving event-based volatility more influence on prices.
Axie Infinity price rallies 20% with surge in unique wallets boosting AXS
Axie Infinity price rise is evidence that any iota of optimism is serving as a motivation for investors to act bullish, given the condition of the crypto market. AXS holders rushed to stack up on the token, resulting in the cryptocurrency noting double-digit gains.
Friend.tech generates record $1.8m in fees in 48 hours
At a time when the crypto market is not faring well, it would be a stretch to assume that the likes of social tokens would be able to gain attention. However, Friend.tech has debunked that theory rather spectacularly as it has managed to break records for the second time just a month after its launch.
Lending platform Genesis to cease crypto services by September 21
The effects of the bear market continue to bring losses to many, be it investors or companies. The newest victim on the block is Digital Currency Group’s Genesis. While the lending platform was already bankrupt as of January this year, the firm is now shuttering all crypto services.
Bitcoin: BTC contemplates crash in September
Bitcoin price remains unfazed by the US CPI announcement on September 13 and continues to move in a range. The weekly chart, however, shows a potential short-term recovery rally that could set the stage for a steep correction.