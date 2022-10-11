Market picture
Bitcoin is losing 1.9% over the past 24 hours, falling back to $19K amid falling stock indices and a stronger US dollar. BTCUSD has rolled back to last Monday's lows and is testing the lower end of the trading range, where there were many upward reversals during the latest four months.
In theory, the bears have a better chance this time, as the cryptocurrency market has undergone a prolonged consolidation, ceasing to be locally oversold. That said, the Nasdaq index had updated more than two-year lows overnight, which could further demoralise crypto bargain hunters.
According to CoinShares, investments in crypto funds declined last week after three weeks of small inflows. Outflows amounted to $5M. Bitcoin investments rose by $12M. Investments in funds allowing shorts on bitcoin fell by a record $15M. Trading volumes remain historically low; investors are waiting for signals that the Fed is ready to review hawkish monetary policy, CoinShares noted.
News background
The first cryptocurrency's mining difficulty has set a new high at 35.61T after another recalculation. The increase of 13.55% at once was the largest since May 2021. According to Glassnode, the network's hash rate (smoothed by the 7-day moving average) is near the record high of 257.9 EH/s recorded on October 6.
According to Santiment, crypto whales have boosted their investment in the first cryptocurrency by 46,200 BTC in the past two weeks.
Billionaire and Tudor Investment hedge fund founder Paul Tudor Jones said he continues to hold his investments in the first cryptocurrency because of Fed policies.
Trade Responsibly. CFDs and Spread Betting are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77.37% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Betting with this provider. The Analysts' opinions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a recommendation or trading advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Assessing the chances of Ethereum price revisiting the triple-digit territory
Ethereum price has been consolidating since September 21, resulting in a bearish development. A failure to recover quickly or more bearish pressure on Bitcoin could worsen the situation and kick-start a nosedive. ETH needs to break below $1,280 to kick-start a sell-off to $1,100.
Cardano price triggers a worst-case scenario, prompting 40% crash for ADA
Cardano price shows a lack of willing buyers that have pushed it below significant support, triggering a bearish market structure break. This development has a small window to recovery, failing to do so could result in a sell-off.
Solana Price Prediction: A breach below $30 in the coming days
Solana price shows reasons to believe that a sweep-the-lows event will arise in the coming days. Solana, the centralized smart contract token, witnessed a 22% decline last month after enticing bulls to go long during a false breakout.
Shiba Inu price falls through $0.00001000! Here's what could happen next
Shiba In price is witnessing significant bearish pressure. SHIB was rejected in from a significant moving average before the decline. A spike through $0.00001090 could prompt a relief bounce targeting $0.00001120.
Bitcoin: Crypto markets to experience one last sell-off
Bitcoin price has been in a steady consolidation for more than two weeks and shows no signs of directional bias. However, the Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) announcement on October 7 could trigger a volatile episode for BTC that could resolve its range tightening and establish a directional bias.