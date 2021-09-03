Traders bought the EURUSD pair on Friday, and it was seen 0.3% stronger during the US session, trying to settle above the important 1.19 level.
The dollar slid after the non-farm payrolls numbers as the BLS reported that only 235,000 jobs were added in August, far below the 725,000 expected and below even the most pessimistic forecast. The number was well below the last month's 1,053,000 but was the weakest print since January.
Relative to expectations, the August print was ugly and represented a 4-sigma miss.
On the other hand, the unemployment rate improved to 5.2% from 5.4% in July, while average hourly wages rose from 4.1% year-over-year last month to 4.3%, beating the 3.9% consensus.
From other news, the ISM services sector dropped notably in August, from 64.1 to 61.7, suggesting the economic rebound is losing steam, and inflation pressures continue to mount, implying possible stagflation soon.
Weaker economic data might push the Fed into delaying the tapering process, driving the USD lower.
The EURUSD pair rose to the key resistance of 1.19, and if it closes above it on a daily basis, the medium-term trend might change to bullish, targeting the next critical zone of 1.20, where the 200-day moving average is.
Trading FX/CFDs on margin bears a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade FX/CFDs you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. You can sustain significant loss.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC struggles with $50,000, but few mainstream investors remain doubtful
Bitcoin price has been in a choppy phase since its first attempt to breach $50,000 on August 23 failed. The subsequent attempts seem to briefly slice through this barrier but fail to sustain above it.
Analysts believe Polygon entered new bull run that pushes MATIC price to $2.56
As transaction fees on Ethereum continue to rise, layer-two scaling solution Polygon(MATIC) has become increasingly relevant. MATIC’s relative social and market activity has increased since Coinbase’s integration announcement.
Chainlink VRF integration to allow NFT airdrops, while LINK price eyes 100% advance
Chainlink price is anticipating a massive 100% upswing as it broke out of a critical resistance level. The adoption of oracle’s Verifiable Random Function (VRF) and price feeds soars higher. A breakdown of the $23.89 support level will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Polkadot awaits trigger for 30% gains
Polkadot price recently sliced through a critical supply barrier, indicating a resurgence of buying pressure. DOT is likely to experience another leg-up if this momentum continues to hold, which could even retest the all-time high in a highly bullish case.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.