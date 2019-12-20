Ethereum Classic is the outperformer on Friday, trading 5% higher.

The price is headed toward some resistance at the 4-hour 200EMA.

ETC/USD 4-Hour Chart

Ethereum Classic is performing very well today in comparison to the other crypto majors.

ETC/USD is up 5% and headed to the 200EMA on the 4-hour chart.

The volume is surprisingly low for such a powerful move.

The relative strength (RSI) indicator has moved higher toward the overbought zone confirming the bullishness.

4.13 is now the resistance point of note and potentially the psychological 4.00 mark.

Additional Levels