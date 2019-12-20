  • Ethereum Classic is the outperformer on Friday, trading 5% higher.
  • The price is headed toward some resistance at the 4-hour 200EMA.

ETC/USD 4-Hour Chart

Ethereum Classic is performing very well today in comparison to the other crypto majors.

ETC/USD is up 5% and headed to the 200EMA on the 4-hour chart.

The volume is surprisingly low for such a powerful move.

The relative strength (RSI) indicator has moved higher toward the overbought zone confirming the bullishness.

4.13 is now the resistance point of note and potentially the psychological 4.00 mark.

Ethereum Classic

Additional Levels

ETC/USD

Overview
Today last price 3.9221
Today Daily Change 0.1811
Today Daily Change %  4.84
Today daily open 3.741
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 3.817
Daily SMA50 4.2626
Daily SMA100 4.6606
Daily SMA200 5.8529
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 3.809
Previous Daily Low 3.6777
Previous Weekly High 3.9691
Previous Weekly Low 3.7361
Previous Monthly High 5.3643
Previous Monthly Low 3.5526
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 3.7279
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 3.7589
Daily Pivot Point S1 3.6761
Daily Pivot Point S2 3.6113
Daily Pivot Point S3 3.5449
Daily Pivot Point R1 3.8074
Daily Pivot Point R2 3.8738
Daily Pivot Point R3 3.9387

 

 

