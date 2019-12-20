- Ethereum Classic is the outperformer on Friday, trading 5% higher.
- The price is headed toward some resistance at the 4-hour 200EMA.
ETC/USD 4-Hour Chart
Ethereum Classic is performing very well today in comparison to the other crypto majors.
ETC/USD is up 5% and headed to the 200EMA on the 4-hour chart.
The volume is surprisingly low for such a powerful move.
The relative strength (RSI) indicator has moved higher toward the overbought zone confirming the bullishness.
4.13 is now the resistance point of note and potentially the psychological 4.00 mark.
Additional Levels
ETC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|3.9221
|Today Daily Change
|0.1811
|Today Daily Change %
|4.84
|Today daily open
|3.741
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|3.817
|Daily SMA50
|4.2626
|Daily SMA100
|4.6606
|Daily SMA200
|5.8529
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|3.809
|Previous Daily Low
|3.6777
|Previous Weekly High
|3.9691
|Previous Weekly Low
|3.7361
|Previous Monthly High
|5.3643
|Previous Monthly Low
|3.5526
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|3.7279
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|3.7589
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|3.6761
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|3.6113
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|3.5449
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|3.8074
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|3.8738
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|3.9387
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
