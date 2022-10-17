Market picture
Bitcoin declined 0.8% over the past week, ending near $19,300. The start of the new week brought no significant changes in price. Aside from big market moves on Thursday and Friday, the exchange rate remains chained to the current price. Ethereum lost 0.9% to $1310. Other top altcoins in the top 10 fell in price from 1.8% (BNB) to 12.5% (Cardano).
Total cryptocurrency market capitalisation, according to CoinMarketCap, sank 2% over the week to $925 billion. The cryptocurrency Fear & Greed Index was down to 20 by Monday versus 22 a week earlier and 24 a day earlier and remains in a state of "extreme fear.
Despite the negative external backdrop, BTC has successfully attempted to hold its September lows against much more worrisome sentiment in the stock markets. We view the idea of cryptocurrencies as safe-haven assets as untenable and see this stability in the prices of major cryptocurrencies as a manifestation of solid internal demand for risk.
News background
Despite high price volatility, DBS Bank of Singapore called Bitcoin an effective tool for clearing transactions. The BTC market operates 24/7, so investors can get money and liquidity when needed.
Cryptocurrency wallet MetaMask will launch a new option allowing U.S. customers to buy cryptocurrency directly from their bank accounts.
China has floated the idea of a pan-Asian digital currency to reduce the dependence of the region's economies on the U.S. dollar.
Tether completely removed the shares of commercial companies used to back USDT Stablecoin.
Meanwhile, digital asset management company CoinShares unveiled a new experimental solution to determine the fair market value of non-transferable tokens (NFT) based on artificial intelligence.
These two things need to happen for Bitcoin price to flip bullish
Bitcoin price shows a continuation of the bear flag setup with no signs of invalidation yet. A daily close above $19,516 will be the first sign of a bullish resurgence. If buyers manage to flip the $20,737 barrier into a support level, it will invalidate the bearish outlook.
LUNA Classic Price Prediction: A second opportunity to short LUNC’s 50% crash
LUNA Classic price continued to slide lower over the weekend but things seem to be turning around this week. As the new week’s Asian session kick-starts, investors can expect a minor rally that will provide a better entry for the ongoing bearish move.
XRP Price: TapJets files amicus brief in favor of payment giant Ripple
Within days of Judge Analisa Torres’ approval of request, Tapjets a private jet charter company filed its amicus curiae brief supporting Ripple’s summary judgment motion against US regulator SEC.
Crypto Twitter’s hunt for the next 1000x altcoin is on
Analysts on crypto Twitter are looking for the next 1000x altcoin and evaluating hordes of DeFi tokens and altcoins. Based on their bullish potential, analysts have picked Quant (QNT), Ethereum Name Service (ENS) and Maker (MKR).
Bitcoin: Is this the start of BTC’s journey to $28,000?
Bitcoin price triggered a bullish reversal after October 13 CPI that is reminiscent of the July 13 events. The transaction data shows that a flip of $22,000 will open the path for BTC to head up to $27,000.