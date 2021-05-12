Litecoin Price Prediction: LTC could drop lower, but overall structure remains bullish
Litecoin price shows a bearish bias that could result in a sell-off to a pivotal support barrier. A bounce from this level seems likely to push LTC to retest its recent swing high.
SafeMoon Price Prediction: SAFEMOON looks to reset after massive rally
SafeMoon price experienced an explosive run-up on Tuesday after an extended pullback. Now, SAFEMOON looks primed for another retracement after creating a new local top.
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE plans to retest all-time highs
Dogecoin price is showing a clean bounce off a critical support area, indicating a resurgence of buyers. The upswing could propel the meme-themed cryptocurrency toward its range high.
