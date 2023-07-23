Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Litecoin, Ripple & Ethereum — Asian Wrap 24 July

Ethereum network activity has declined after weeks of high activity from addresses, as seen on crypto intelligence tracker Santiment. The reduction in active addresses in the ETH network, and decline in holdings by large wallet investors are two factors that are likely to negatively influence Ethereum price.

XRP holder community is in “wait and watch” mode as the SEC appeals Judge Torres’ ruling in its lawsuit against payment giant Ripple. Pro-XRP attorney, John Deaton assured XRP holder community members that it will be at least two years from now before a decision is issued by the second circuit, even if the SEC appeals the ruling.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.