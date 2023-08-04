Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Coin, CRV & Ethereum — Asian Wrap 04 August

COIN price rises 5% as Coinbase executives contemplate victory against SEC on Friday
COIN, the stock for Coinbase Global, has turned bullish after crucial support presented with the likelihood of cushioning the asset's fall. Notably, COIN had fallen 20% before the buyer congestion level mentioned seemingly restored optimism in the network.
CRV TVL rises 40% to $2.34 billion as Curve team offers 10% bounty against 62 million hack without prosecution
CRV total value locked (TVL) is rising after the recent hack that stole approximately $62 million in funds. The incident has left the founder, Michael Egorov, at risk of liquidation in a $100m+ position. Notably, this could trigger a substantial implosion in decentralized finance (DeFi).
Expert says demand for ETH futures ETFs will be fairly limited overall as investors want real deal, spot ETFs
Nate Geraci, President at ETF Store and renowned Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) educator has said that he expects demand for Ethereum futures ETFs to be fairly limited overall, adding that a combined product of BTC+ETH futures ETFs would have a better chance.
ETH/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1833.94
|Today Daily Change
|-0.46
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|1834.4
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1877.58
|Daily SMA50
|1867.82
|Daily SMA100
|1855.46
|Daily SMA200
|1778.87
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1857.53
|Previous Daily Low
|1824.21
|Previous Weekly High
|1905.08
|Previous Weekly Low
|1833.58
|Previous Monthly High
|2028.98
|Previous Monthly Low
|1826.63
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1836.94
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1844.8
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1819.9
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1805.4
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1786.59
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1853.21
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1872.03
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1886.53
US SEC discloses possible conflicts of interest in its cryptocurrency enforcement decisions
Ethereum (ETH) and Hinman are two of the most popular names in crypto that have been mentioned as the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) discloses possible conflicts of interest in its cryptocurrency enforcement decisions.
Brazil President calls to end USD trade dominance as BRICS add new nations to expedite de-dollarization
Brazil president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has advocated for a termination of the trade dominance of the US dollar (USD) as talks about new countries to the BRICS economic alliance comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa continue.
Can Bitcoin reach $40k or $25k first?
The 2023 rally paused when Bitcoin (BTC) price entered the Bearish Breaker, extending from $29,246 to $41,273. This rejection could send BTC down to the immediate support level of $27,947, which could be used by sidelined buyers as an opportunity to kickstart a recovery rally.