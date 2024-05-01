Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Litecoin & DYDX — Asian Wrap 05 January

Bitcoin price reclaims above $44,000: Spot Bitcoin ETF updates as window for approval opens
Bitcoin price has reclaimed the $44,000 psychological level. It holds above the midline of the weekly supply barrier at $43,860, though not decisively. By and large, there is still no directional bias as the market exercises caution. This is after the January 3 crash that saw both sides taken out, with shorts as well as longs rekt.
Litecoin price recovery of 10% crash likely as Grayscale paves way to convert LTC trust into ETF
Litecoin could be joining the spot ETF race later, if not sooner, not because Grayscale wants to, but because it can. That has been the stance of the asset manager’s CEO, and now that it has cleared the roadblocks witnessed at the hands of the SEC during their attempt at converting the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) into a spot ETF, it might be possible.
DYDX price crashes 12% after dYdX auto deleverages profitable traders closing their trades
dYdX (DYDX) price suffered a double hit on Wednesday when the market crashed over the Matrixport report suggesting the denial of the spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) by the US Securities and Exchange Commission. It happened that the platform suffered a system deleveraging event for SUI-USD market in the wake of a large price movement.
Ripple price likely to bounce 20% as balance restores in the XRP market
Ripple recorded a massive dip during the Wednesday trading session, but this has turned out to be a healthy correction as it saw the payments token fill an imbalance in the XRP market. Now, the upside potential may come to fruition.
Bitcoin: BTC readies for home run in 2024 with two bullish fundamentals on tap
Bitcoin (BTC) price has been bullish in 2023, scaling up as it tried to plough back the ground lost following the Terra (UST) and FTX crashes of the preceding year. The trajectory took shape in spite of it being an eventful year, with BTC riding the wave of macroeconomic as well as industry-related developments.