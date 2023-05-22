Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Aptos, Ethereum & Bitcoin – European Wrap 22 May

Aptos price goes awry as technical analysis points to 15% implosion
Aptos (APT) price is trading in a very mathematical way as both descending and ascending trendlines cross one another at $8.06. At that same price tag, a pivotal horizontal level can be detected, and it could mean big trouble ahead once broken. With bulls having defended both levels, a breakdown would leave them all exposed and result in a decline big enough that APT will start trading sub-$7.
Aptos price is set to enter an ugly phase on the chart as selling pressure is not easing at the moment. Bulls are at risk of becoming exposed, should bears push price action below $8.06. A brutal leg lower could amount to another 15% loss. Although the Relative Strength Index (RSI) points to a small rebound, it could well be just a drop on a hot plate.
Vitalik Buterin warns against risks of overloading the Ethereum network
Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of the largest smart contract blockchain network, published on Sunday a warning against the risks of overloading the Ethereum consensus layer. While Buterin is in favor of a dual use for staked Ether, the Ethereum co-founder warned against the use of the ETH consensus layer for layer-2 applications.
In a blog post, Buterin said that using the consensus layer for re-staking and soft forks could bring high systemic risks, leaving the Ethereum blockchain vulnerable.
Don't overload Ethereum's consensus:https://t.co/07tzyCrZcJ— vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) May 21, 2023
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC set to punish greedy bulls
Bitcoin price is at a stage where if history repeats, it could catch investors off guard. Bulls are likely being set up for a trap, which will cause massive liquidations for holders of Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP) and other altcoins.
Bitcoin price action over the last two months is reminiscent of the moves that occurred between January 20 and March 1. The repeating pattern is termed fractal and can be seen even in the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Awesome Oscillator (AO) momentum indicators.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
