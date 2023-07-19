Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: ApeCoin, Polygon & Hedera Hashgraph — Asian Wrap 19 July

BAYC sales crashing by 70% in a month leaves ApeCoin price struggling to breach multi-month barrier
ApeCoin price has seen its fair share of ups and downs, but for the better part of Q2 and to date, the cryptocurrency has been unable to make it beyond a key barrier. The reason for the same may have to do with the broader market cues, but the biggest driver still remains the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC), the NFT collection APE is based on.
Polygon investors' losses rise by $3 billion as MATIC price declines by 13% over the week
MATIC price enjoyed gains obtained from the broader market bullishness following XRP's partial win against SEC in the lawsuit last week. These gains did not take too long to be wiped out, and along with it came terrible losses pushing investors' profits back by over a month.
HBAR sentiment rises 200% over Hedera network's partnership with institution finance for cross border payments
HBAR, the ticker for the Hedera Hashgraph ecosystem, is recording a surging interest among community members following a recent network announcement. The optimism emboldens the bullish streak the token has been demonstrating, sustaining its uptrend since the first week of July.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
BTC pullback could harm altcoin gains
Bitcoin price steadily slides lower and a trend reversal is not in sight yet. Ethereum price needs to pull back to the $1,828 support level for a bounce. Ripple price needs to correct to $0.548 and $0.532 for XRP buyers to step in.
Coinbase CEO set to meet House Democrats while experts believe Earn is at risk of being defined as a security
The US financial regulator, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), accused Coinbase of unregistered securities offering. Since then, the exchange has been battling the SEC’s allegations.
Uniswap price gears up for rally with these five bullish catalysts
Uniswap’s new blockchain protocol UniswapX is an attempt to address the challenges of high gas fees and the cost of failed transactions. The world’s largest DEX announced the launch of UniswapX on Monday at the EthCC conference in Paris.
XRP update: SEC Chair Gary Gensler resurfaces as Judge Torres refers Ripple case under Sarah Netburn
District Judge Torres has referred the Ripple case to Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn for General Pre-trial. The pre-trial will include scheduling, discovery, non-dispositive pre-trial motions, and settlement.
Bitcoin: Can XRP’s win take BTC to $40,000?
Bitcoin (BTC) price got a respite from sideways trading after the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) vs. Ripple lawsuit reached a conclusion, for now. The announcement caused Ripple (XRP) price to double in a few hours, causing other altcoins to also rally from the hype.