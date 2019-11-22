Ken Chigbo Ken Chigbo
FXStreet

China outpacing its peers with the number of blockchain patent submissions

Cryptos |
  • China is leading the blockchain industry with the number of patent submissions.
  • The country had submitted a reported 7,600 applications between 2009-2018.

 

China is largely outpacing other countries including the United States when it comes to blockchain technology. 

A report from Japanese newswire Nikkei, detailed that Chinese companies submitted around 7,600 applications between 2009 and 2018, which is around three times as many as U.S.-based companies. 

Research company in Japan, Astamuse, US, China, Japan, South Korea and Germany together submitted around 12,000 blockchain-related patent applications through 2018, with China accounting for over 60% of the five-country total.

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

