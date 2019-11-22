China outpacing its peers with the number of blockchain patent submissions

China is leading the blockchain industry with the number of patent submissions.

The country had submitted a reported 7,600 applications between 2009-2018.

China is largely outpacing other countries including the United States when it comes to blockchain technology.

A report from Japanese newswire Nikkei, detailed that Chinese companies submitted around 7,600 applications between 2009 and 2018, which is around three times as many as U.S.-based companies.

Research company in Japan, Astamuse, US, China, Japan, South Korea and Germany together submitted around 12,000 blockchain-related patent applications through 2018, with China accounting for over 60% of the five-country total.