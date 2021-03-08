Most of the coins have continued their bull run; however, there are also some exceptions to the rule. Cardano (ADA), Binance Coin (BNB) and XRP are under a bearish influence.
Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap
BTC/USD
Bitcoin (BTC) is the top gainer today as the rate of the leading crypto has gone up by almost 4%.
BTC/USD chart by TradingView
Despite the growth, the rise may not have ended yet as Bitcoin (BTC) has gotten out of the consolidation zone.
In this case, the nearest target is located around the level of $54,000.
Bitcoin is trading at $50,792 at press time.
ADA/USD
Cardano (ADA) is the complete opposite of Bitcoin (BTC) as its price has dropped by 0.76% since yesterday.
ADA/USD chart by TradingView
Analyzing the long-term perspective, the rise to the vital level of $1.33 remains the most likely scenario as bulls have confirmed above the $1.12 mark. Thus, the selling trading volume is low, which means that bears are running out of power to keep pushing the price of the altcoin lower.
Cardano is trading at $1.14 at press time.
EOS/USD
EOS is the second-most growing coin today. Its price has risen by 1.29% over the past 24 hours.
EOS/USD chart by TradingView
EOS is also looking bullish both in the short- and long-term scenario. The first zone at which bears might show resistance is the level of $4.10. However, the coin has gathered enough efforts for its breakout and a move to $4.71.
EOS is trading at $3.78 at press time.
XTZ/USD
The rate of Tezos (XTZ) is unchanged since yesterday. However, it has risen over the last week by 16%.
XTZ/USD chart by TradingView
Tezos (XTZ) is not an exception to the rule as bulls are about to retest the resistance of $4.29 soon. The bearish scenario will become relevant only if sellers break the support at $3.58 and fix below it.
Tezos is trading at $3.90 at press time.
Any financial and market information given on U.Today is written for informational purposes only. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions.
