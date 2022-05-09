- ApeCoin price is in price discovery mode to the downside.
- APE has zero support present as new two-month lows are triggered.
- Any bullish price action is likely to be temporary and indicative of a mean reversion, not a broad trend change.
ApeCoin price action has one of the worst-looking daily Ichimoku charts in the entire altcoin space. The collapse is impressive not only from a price perspective but from the almost ridiculously oversold levels in APE’s oscillators.
ApeCoin price is beyond oversold, but nothing is stopping APE from moving lower
ApeCoin price action is displaying a textbook example of a flash crash. In just twelve days, ApeCoin has moved from its all-time high of $27.33 to a new two-month low of $8.76.
The 4-hour Ichimoku chart for ApeCoin price shows major extreme lows have been hit in its oscillators. The Relative Strenght Index has moved below the final oversold level in a bear market (20) and hit the 16 range. The Composite Index has also hit new all-time lows.
Because ApeCoin price is in price discovery mode, a floor could be established at any level between the current all-time low and zero. However, the drive down may find some relief soon.
On both the 4-hour Ichimoku chart and the daily Ichimoku chart (not shown), ApeCoin price is trading right where a Kumo Twist occurs. Kumo Twists are periods when Senkou Span A crosses Senkou Span B - the Cloud changes from green to red or from red to green.
In the Ichimoku system, Kumo Twists can often identify where a new swing low or high may form - especially if an instrument has been trending strongly into the Kumo Twist.
APE/USDT 4-hour Ichimoku Kinko Hyo Chart
While the most likely move for ApeCoin price is lower, the combination of the Kumo Twist and the extremes in the oscillators do hint at a bounce occurring soon. If APE does bounce, it will likely be limited to the Kijun-Sen at $12.25.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
