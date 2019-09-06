Piyumi Dias, the Assistant Director at the Central Bank of Sri Lanka recently gave an interview to a local newspaper and spoke about cryptocurrencies.
She said:
“it is imperative that we do not take too long to catch up with these new developments, lest the rest of the world leaves us behind.” and "this opens up a whole new payment avenue for the average person: a much faster avenue than what is currently available.”
So it seems like Bank of England Governor Mark Carney she is pretty bullish on the whole idea.
“People simply wanted a currency that was not controlled by the government and thus subject to its whims,” she followed this statment up by saying “Bitcoin phenomenon has taken the world by storm.”
Now after all the sweet talk she did say cryptocurrencies have some shortcomings.
Dias was quick to point out how Bitcoin consumes more electricity in a year than the entire nation of Switzerland, calling the Bitcoin network a “sluggish behemoth.”.
“This could hardly be called a conducive environment for instantaneous peer-to-peer transactions.”
“As a concept, Bitcoins are a wonderful idea, introduced to the world by an inspired inventor and adopted by the disillusioned masses.”
Well, there you have it. The Sri Lankan central bank may not be the most well known but it seems they are really interested in whats going on in the digital currency space.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Analysis: Bitcoin Consolidates above $10,600
Bitcoin has been holding gains and managed to avert the bear action on Thursday to defend the tentative support at $10,500. Following the recent recovery move from lows around $9,400, BTC/USD broke the resistance trendline at $9,840.
Dash price analysis: DASH/USD averts bearish flag pattern breakdown, for now
For two days in row, Dash has posted losses. The downtrend occurred following a failed attempt to clear the trendline resistance. Also limiting the upward movements was the 50 Simple Moving Average (SMA) 4-hour.
Ethereum (ETH) price analysis: ETH/USD retreats from Asian high, retains positive bias
The second-largest cryptocurrency with the current market capitalization of $18.9 has regained some ground after Thursday’s sell-off towards $169.63. At the time of writing, ETH/USD is changing hands at $175.52, mostly unchanged in recent 24 hours.
Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD moves above $67.00, back on recovery track
Litecoin has been range-bound during early Asian hours amid slow trading activity. At the time of writing, LTC/USD is changing hands at $67.20, mostly unchanged both on a day-on-day basis and since the beginning of the day.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bitcoin is the king, altcoins lag behind
Bitcoin bulls are back from summer holidays. The first digital currency regained some ground lost during the previous week and came close to critical resistance $11,000.