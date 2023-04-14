WTI Oil
WTI oil price is consolidating withing a narrow range under new multi-month high ($83.51) after falling 200DMA capped the latest bullish acceleration.
Overall picture remains bullish as the latest decision of OPEC+ group to further cut production lifted oil prices, while the International Energy Agency said it expected global demand to rise to a record high this year, mainly due to recovery in China’s oil consumption, adding to bullish outlook.
Reduced output and growing demand are expected to keep the oil market tight, but IEA warns that higher prices would hurt consumers and economic recovery, while OPEC+ says that Western monetary policy is to be blamed for slowdown in economic activity and high inflation reduces the value of the oil.
All these factors contribute to expectations that oil prices would rise further, although the action may pause for some time due to overbought daily and weekly studies.
Correction is likely to be shallow, with dips to be ideally contained above broken $80 level, reverted to solid support.
The WTI contract is on track for the fourth straight weekly gain which further firms bullish near-term structure.
Res: 82.94; 83.51; 84.00; 84.92.
Sup: 81.75; 80.99; 80.00; 78.98.
Interested in WTI technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 84.34
- R2 83.81
- R1 83.06
- PP 82.53
-
- S1 81.79
- S2 81.26
- S3 80.51
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD nears 1.1000 as US Dollar extend gains
EUR/USD has lost its traction and declined towards the 1.1000 area on Friday. The negative shift seen in risk sentiment following the disappointing March Retail Sales data helps the US Dollar stay resilient against its rivals and weighs on the pair.
GBP/USD falls through 1.2500 after US data
GBP/USD has turned negative and trades around 1.2450 amid a souring market mood. Poor US macroeconomic figures weigh on stocks, benefiting the American currency also up amid profit-taking ahead of the weekend.
Gold trims Thursday gains, trades near $2,010
Gold price turned south and declined to the $2,010 area on the back of renewed US Dollar demand. Dismal US Retail Sales forced high-yielding assets in correction mode, pushing the Greenback higher across the board.
Litecoin growth goes unnoticed amidst Ethereum upgrade hype; expect this from the next halving
Litecoin is one of the only few cryptocurrencies that has managed to stay on track of making growth slowly and quietly, unlike other altcoins. However, going forward, this is expected to change as Litecoin prepares for a crucial update after nearly four years.
LCID drops 6% afterhours on sequential fall in production
Lucid stock sold off 6.3% late Thursday to $7.70 after the electric automaker reported first quarter production and delivery numbers well under the previous quarter.