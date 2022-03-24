WTI crude oil futures has gained this week again, and it managed to hold above the 20- and 40-day simple moving averages (SMAs) and re-enter the area above 100.00.

The technical indicators are feeding prospects for a possible positive short-term trading session; the RSI holds well above 50, while the MACD continues to strengthen in bullish territory and above its red trigger line.

If the price moves higher, it could meet the 261.8% Fibonacci extension level from the down move from 100.00 to 62.27 at 122.85 again. If this level proves easy to get through, the spotlight will turn to the almost 14-month high of 130.50. Overcoming these obstacles, the high from June 2008 at 147.00 could be a crucial resistance for the bulls.

A failure to move higher could send the price down to the 20-day SMA at 105.65 ahead of the 100.00 round number, a challenging point over the last month. Lower, support could next be found around the 40-day SMA at 97.57 ahead of the uptrend line around 94.60, while a decisive close below it could stage a steeper sell-off.

In the medium-term picture, WTI futures are positive starting from the 62.27 low. Should the market continue the upward pattern, the outlook may turn brighter. A run above 130.50 would turn the outlook strongly bullish again.