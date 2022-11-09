The energy crisis caused massive spike in energy prices, especially oil and gas. While oil is still considered expensive, it is actually falling and expected to continue downward.
Oil technical analysis
WTI Crude oil peaked at $130 in March in the midst of rising inflation. However, governments were able to slow down inflation by hiking interest rates, which also stopped energy prices from rising further. Charts show that the break of the first trend line was crucial in determining the market decline. Now crude oil is breaking another trend line.
The situation right now is quite similar to the one from a few months ago. Crude oil failed to break resistance, broke the trend line and continued downward. Now there is even another confirmation signal - a moving average (EMA200) - from which the market bounced back down. Now that we know another decline is very probable, let’s have a look at possible profit target.
The bull run was massive. Oil prices went literally from $0 to $130 in two years. That bull run is, however, over. Oil crisis is being handled and we could see it heading to a new low. This could probably send the market close to EMA200 at approximately $70.
There is also huge divergence that will probably be confirmed by the end of the week candle. Weekly engulfing pattern also suggests the price might be headed down again. The overall potential for oil is to fall by 20% in the upcoming weeks.
Global outlook
Following a resurgence in Covid cases and fresh lockdowns in China, growing worries about global demand soured the outlook. China as the biggest oil importer in the world can contribute to another selloff. As the price dives below $87, many traders follow this market signal.
Fears that an aggressive tightening campaign by major central banks in developed economies could pull the world into a recession and reduce oil consumption were exacerbated by uncertainty about China's outlook. Additionally, US oil stockpiles increased by nearly 5.6 million barrels last week, above forecasts for an increase of 1.1 million barrels.
Even still, supplies around the world are still exceedingly scarce since OPEC+ cut production in November by 2 million barrels per day, and because the European Union is set to impose a ban on Russian oil in December.
Moreover, US crude oil stockpiles increased today by 3.9 million barrels as opposed to the 1.36 million barrel increase that the market had anticipated. Given the current situation, all signals point to another selloff in the oil market that clearly signals the end of an energy crisis.
Any opinions, news, research, predictions, analyses, prices or other information contained in this article is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. Investro.com will not accept liability for any loss or damage including, without limitation, to any loss of profit which may arise directly or indirectly from use of or reliance on such information
